Cody Miller on Breaking 1:00: “How could you not be happy with that”

Cody Miller placed 4th in the 100 breast last night, cracking the 1:00 barrier for the first time in years in the process. Miller, a father of two who typically swims 4-5 times per week as of late, was elated with his swim, emphasizing that not taking swimming as seriously as he did in the past has helped his longevity in the sport.
His attitude is amazing. Maybe it’s because he knows he’s already reached his highest point in the sport but seems like he could give a lot of great advice to younger swimmers.
Always one of my faves. Way to go, Cody!
Not sure how the selections work for the teams other than worlds but is he likely to be selected for Pan-American games with that swim?
He is in the running for Pan Ams, although he’s not yet guaranteed a spot.
happy for him
Swimming significantly faster than he did at Olympic Trials on less than half the workload – why would he ever go back to a full swim schedule now?
Got that dad strength now
For some reason I hear-sense elements, thoughts, mannerisms in this video that remind me of Tom Shields. It’s odd because I watch Cody’s vlogs all the time and never noticed it before.
Way to go Cody on achieving your goals while maintaining balance in your life. Something to be said with both Cody and Nic Fink sharing these successes while swimming is not #1 in their lives.
Nice job Cody