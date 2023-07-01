Cody Miller on Breaking 1:00: “How could you not be happy with that”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cody Miller placed 4th in the 100 breast last night, cracking the 1:00 barrier for the first time in years in the process. Miller, a father of two who typically swims 4-5 times per week as of late, was elated with his swim, emphasizing that not taking swimming as seriously as he did in the past has helped his longevity in the sport.