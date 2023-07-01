Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cody Miller on Breaking 1:00: “How could you not be happy with that”

Comments: 9

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cody Miller placed 4th in the 100 breast last night, cracking the 1:00 barrier for the first time in years in the process. Miller, a father of two who typically swims 4-5 times per week as of late, was elated with his swim, emphasizing that not taking swimming as seriously as he did in the past has helped his longevity in the sport.

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimz14
6 minutes ago

His attitude is amazing. Maybe it’s because he knows he’s already reached his highest point in the sport but seems like he could give a lot of great advice to younger swimmers.

0
0
Reply
marie
33 minutes ago

Always one of my faves. Way to go, Cody!

2
0
Reply
Big Reg
34 minutes ago

Not sure how the selections work for the teams other than worlds but is he likely to be selected for Pan-American games with that swim?

2
0
Reply
Robert Gibbs
Editor
Reply to  Big Reg
10 minutes ago

He is in the running for Pan Ams, although he’s not yet guaranteed a spot.

0
0
Reply
maheny
46 minutes ago

happy for him

11
0
Reply
MTK
49 minutes ago

Swimming significantly faster than he did at Olympic Trials on less than half the workload – why would he ever go back to a full swim schedule now?

12
0
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  MTK
45 minutes ago

Got that dad strength now

9
0
Reply
Age Of Winters
49 minutes ago

For some reason I hear-sense elements, thoughts, mannerisms in this video that remind me of Tom Shields. It’s odd because I watch Cody’s vlogs all the time and never noticed it before.

Way to go Cody on achieving your goals while maintaining balance in your life. Something to be said with both Cody and Nic Fink sharing these successes while swimming is not #1 in their lives.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Age Of Winters
19
0
Reply
Swim2win
58 minutes ago

Nice job Cody

9
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!