LIlly King on Racing in Indy: “I feel like the crowd’s here for me”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lilly King has been undefeated so far in her home pool, fending off Kate Douglass in the 200 Breast and Lydia Jacoby in the 50 Breat at the Nat. There isn’t another pool that excites King to race in more, with the crowd noticeably always getting behind the Indiana native.

0
