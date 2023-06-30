Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Pulse: 53.9% Favor Marchand To Win 200 Fly World Title In Milak’s Absence

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who takes over as the man to beat in the men’s 200 butterfly at the World Championships this summer after Kristof Milak dropped out:

Question: With Milak’s withdrawal, who is your pick for gold in the men’s 200 fly at the World Championships?

RESULTS

Outside of Katie Ledecky in the women’s distance events, there has been no swimmer more of a lock to win an event on the major international stage over the last four years than Kristof Milak in the men’s 200 butterfly.

After breaking the World Junior Record in 2017 (1:53.79) and lowering it to 1:52.71 in 2018, Milak blew everyone away at the 2019 World Championships, shattering Michael Phelps‘ decade-old super-suited world record by almost eight-tenths of a second in 1:50.73.

Since then, it’s been all Milak in the 200 fly on the international scene, cruising to victory at the Tokyo Olympics by nearly two and a half seconds in 1:51.25, and then winning the world title last summer by more than three seconds in a new world record of 1:50.34.

However, the landscape in the men’s 200 fly at the upcoming World Championships in Fukuoka has been turned on its head with Milak’s surprising withdrawal from the competition, as the 23-year-old expressed physical and mental fatigue in deciding to sit out.

All of a sudden, the event is wide open—at least in a sense.

With Milak in the field, the medals were seemingly already claimed, with Tomoru Honda and Leon Marchand battling it out for silver behind Milak.

Now, with the Hungarian out of the fold, Honda and Marchand are expected to battle for gold, while the third spot on the podium has opened up and could go any which way.

Marchand (1:53.37) edged out Honda (1:53.61) to win silver last summer, and Honda followed up by becoming the first swimmer not named Milak to break 1:53 in the event in nearly three years in December, clocking 1:52.70.

Honda, 21, also obliterated the SCM world record last April, while Marchand, also 21, is coming off an otherworldly collegiate season in the U.S. that saw him breaking records nearly every time he hit the water.

More than half of SwimSwam readers, 53.9 percent, are picking Marchand to win the world title in the event, while Honda picked up 36.6 percent of votes.

Although Marchand is coming off a relatively pedestrian performance at the French Elite Championships earlier this month in the 200 fly, where he put up a time of 1:55.79, it’s hard to doubt the process of his coach Bob Bowman, who not only led Phelps to an unprecedented run of success in the event over his career, but also helped push American Regan Smith to one of the fastest swims ever in the women’s event in early June.

The only swimmer outside of Milak, Honda and Marchand to have broken 1:54 in the 200 fly over the last three years is Carson Foster, who won the U.S. National title in 1:54.32 earlier this week to qualify for the World Championships.

Foster registered a time of 1:53.67 last July, and will be an interesting addition to the 200 fly field this summer, especially given the competitive rivalry he’s developed with Marchand in the medley events.

Just under seven percent of readers voted for “An American”—we just didn’t know at the time who would be representing the U.S. in Fukuoka.

We now know it will be Foster and breakout youngster Thomas Heilman, who lowered Phelps’ 15-16 NAG record that had stood for 22 years in 1:54.54.

It’s certainly early to suggest Heilman is among the favorites to win the world title this year, but the 16-year-old has entered the medal conversation, no doubt.

Other swimmers who figure to be in medal contention include Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, China’s Chen Juner and Canada’s Ilya Kharun.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Pollwhich asks: What was the biggest early surprise of U.S. Nationals:

What was the biggest surprise through the first two nights at Nationals?

legend-long-2

ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians.  Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

In This Story

9
Swim2win
4 minutes ago

A 16 year old American butterfly prodigy at a world championships in Fukuoka Japan, hmmmm…..

Reply
MZ/X
16 minutes ago

Background, more details of Milak’s absence (in Hungarian):
https://magyarnemzet.hu/sport/2023/06/milak-kristof-szeptemberig-nem-akar-vizet-latni

Swim2win
Reply to  MZ/X
1 minute ago

Dang dude basically just burned out to a high degree and it came to a head after nationals. Says he’s going to be taking until September off…should be able to get back into very competitive shape but probably shouldn’t expect WRs as a given from him

Greenangel
26 minutes ago

Even I’m a fan of Marchand, I’m pretty sure that Honda will win the race. His PB is better than Marchand’s. In front of his crowd, he will be pushed by his fans, highly motivated. As I wrote in others posts, I see 1. HONDA 2.FOSTER 3.MARCHAND

Coldwater33
42 minutes ago

Bold predictions
Honda – Gold, 1:52.4
Marchand – Silver 1:52.6
Heilman – Bronze 1:53.4

Swim2win
Reply to  Coldwater33
13 minutes ago

I think those are at the optimistic end of reasonable tbh.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Coldwater33
9 minutes ago

I would love for Heilman to go 1:53.4 this summer.

However, I think that’s incredibly unlikely.

bobthebuilderrocks
47 minutes ago

I thought it was too early for Heilman to make the team even. At this rate, I’m picking him to win the world title.

TimmyTongle
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
10 minutes ago

Hmm I think the necessary improvement curve for that to happen is to steep too be honest. I don’t see a medal being out of the realm of possibility, and wouldn’t put Gold past him in 2024!

Last edited 10 minutes ago by TimmyTongle
About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

