Carson Foster Now #3 US 200 Fly Performer With 1:53.67 at Southern Sectionals

2022 Speedo Southern Sectionals

July 7-10, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM

Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”

The sectionals meets may be not the primary meets of the summer for many of the best swimmers in the country, but that doesn’t mean they lack speed. That’s especially true when some U.S. National Team swimmers show up at these meets and take the opportunity to complete in some events they didn’t get a chance to swim at Trials.

Case in point #1 – Carson Foster. The 20 year-old is only a few weeks removed from winning three medals at the World Championships, and he mentioned on our podcast recently that he would be going after some fast times in his “off events” here this week.

But for a versatile swimmer like Foster, “off event” is a very relative term. Foster blasted a 1:53.67 in the 200 fly tonight in Austin, making him the 3rd-fastest performer ever among US men, and also giving him a time that would’ve been within a whisker of the 1:53.61 it took Japan’s Tomoru Honda to earn bronze in this event at Worlds.

All-Time Top US Performers, 200 Fly

Michael Phelps, 1:51.51 – 2009 Tyler Clary, 1:53.65 – 2009 Carson Foster, 1:53.67 – 2022 Luca Urlando, 1:53.84 – 2019 Gil Stovall, 1:53.86 – 2008 Trenton Julian, 1:542.22 – 2002

Foster’s time tonight was faster than the season or lifetime best of either of the men who represented the USA in this event in Budapest, Trenton Julian and Luca Urlando. Julian finished 16th in the semis at Worlds, while Urlando finished 5th in the final with a time of 1:54.92.

That’s nearly a five second improvement on the day for Forster, whose best time before this morning was a 1:58.47 from the 2017 Junior Nationals. Foster clocked a new best with a 1:56.44 in prelims this morning before knocking another chunk off of his best time tonight.

Case in point #2 – and in fact the original headliner for this article before Foster’s swim – Shaine Casas. He captured bronze in the 200 back in Budapest just a few weeks ago, and swam the 100 free tonight after not swimming that event at Trials. Not only did he easily win tonight with a new lifetime best of 48.23, but that time would’ve put him fourth at the US International Trials back in April, touching just 0.02s ahead of Hunter Armstrong and Drew Kibler.

While Casas may have a little clearer water tonight that he would at a bigger meet, it wasn’t as if he was wholly lacking in competition. Longhorn sprint star Daniel Krueger took 2nd in 49.16, followed by Brett Pinfold (49.67) and Matt Brownstead (49.87).

Casas’ previous lifetime best of 48.91 came last June at the Texas A&M Senior Circuit meet, just days after he barely missed the Olympic Team in several events. That was also not too long before before he announced that he was forgoing the rest of his eligibility at Texas A&M and heading across the state to join the University of Texas post-grad group as a pro.

The 200 breast wasn’t lacking in star power, either, as three of the top four finishers at the US Trials were competing in Austin tonight. The win went to veteran Will Licon, who touched first with a 2:09.76 after finishing 4th at Trials with a 2:11.03. The next two spots tonight went to men who competed in this event at Worlds, with rising Texas senior Caspar Corbeau, who competes for the Netherlands, taking 2nd with a 2:10.38 and US post-grad Charlie Swanson touching 3rd with a 2:12.47. Jake Foster was the only other man under 2:18, taking 4th with a time of 2:13.19.

The final event of the night went Luke Hobson, who recently completed his freshman year at Texas and joined Foster and two other Longhorns in the 200 free final at Trials. Tonight, Hobson knocked over seven seconds off of his lifetime best in the event and won by nearly ten seconds with a time of 8:09.65.

Unsurprisingly, the women’s side was dominated the Texas Longhorns current team. Kelly Pash was the only woman under 55 in the 100 free, clocking a new lifetime best with a 54.71. Pash didn’t swim at Trials, but that time would’ve finished 9th in prelims, putting her just a tick away from making the A-final. Pash’s teammate Kyla Leibel was the only other woman under 56, clocking a 55.50.

Pash nearly doubled, but ended up taking 2nd to a potential future teammate in Dakota Luther, 2:09.25 to 2:09.35. Luther, who swam for Georgia the last four seasons, recently entered the transfer portal and explained that she was looking into graduate options at the University of Texas.

Channing Hanley, who just completed her freshman campaign with the Longhorns, won the 200 breast in a tight race with Rice’s Ella Flowers. Hanley held the lead early on, and held off a pair of 40-low splits from Flowers on the back half to win 2:34.75 to 2:34.90.

The 800 free also turned into an incredibly close race. Current Longhorn Erica Sullivan held off a late charge from 16 year-old Jillian Cox of Texas Longhorn Aquatics, and just got the touch at the wall, 8:34.38 to 8:34.42.