Tickets Go on Sale for 2022 Duel in the Pool Between Australia and United States

Tickets are now on sale for the revival of the Duel in the Pool competition, which will pit a team from Australia against a team from the United States in a head-to-head battle for cross-continental swimming supremacy.

With details about the competitors still sparse (Katie Ledecky has already pulled her name), Swimming Australia is promoting ticket sales for the event that will run from August 19-21 in Sydney.

On August 19, Bondi beach will host the open water relay, where admission will be free. The action will then move to Sydney Olympic Park, where tickets range from $20 for a single session adult general admission ticket to $30 for a single session premium reserved adult ticket.

Ticket Prices:

Premium Reserved

Session

 Adult Child/Concession Family

(2 Adult + 2 Child)
Night 1 – Saturday $30.00  $15.00  $65.00
Night 2 – Sunday $30.00  $15.00  $65.00
Saturday and Sunday

Night Pass

 $50.00  $20.00 $100.00

General Admission

Session

 Adult Child/Concession Family

(2 Adult + 2 Child)
Night 1 – Saturday $20.00  $10.00  $50.00
Night 2 – Sunday $20.00  $10.00  $50.00
Saturday and Sunday

Night Pass

 $30.00  $15.00  $80.00

Swimming Australia’s new CEO Eugenie Buckley is hyping the meet up as a competition between the world’s two best swimming nations. Even some top Australian swimmers, who have a much travel commitment for the meet, have said they’re uncertain about their participation. No American swimmers have publicly stated their intent to participate, and USA Swimming has not said how they will choose their roster.

“You only have to look at the recent World Championships to see the rivalry between our two nations is as strong as it’s ever been, between both individuals and especially our relay teams,” Buckley said.

“This will be unlike any other swim meet, not only through unique and exciting race formats but also the way in which we bring people closer to the action than ever before through innovative fan engagement and presentation activations.”

“It’s incredible value to witness some of the most elite athletes in the world and we urge Australian sporting fans to grab their seat so we can turn Sydney into a green and gold fortress for our Dolphins.”

The Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre currently holds 10,000 spectators as one of the largest permanent aquatics facilities in the country. A sellout would mean serious revenue for the event, though it’s hard to gauge what interest will be without knowing who will be participating.

2 Comments
Sub13
31 minutes ago

I’ve already booked my tickets to Sydney. Will be buying my tickets to the event tonight. Even if the majority of swimmers aren’t there it will be cool to see just a few big stars.

Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
31 seconds ago

Short course worlds in December will be better.

