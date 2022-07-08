Tickets Go on Sale for 2022 Duel in the Pool Between Australia and United States

Tickets are now on sale for the revival of the Duel in the Pool competition, which will pit a team from Australia against a team from the United States in a head-to-head battle for cross-continental swimming supremacy.

With details about the competitors still sparse (Katie Ledecky has already pulled her name), Swimming Australia is promoting ticket sales for the event that will run from August 19-21 in Sydney.

On August 19, Bondi beach will host the open water relay, where admission will be free. The action will then move to Sydney Olympic Park, where tickets range from $20 for a single session adult general admission ticket to $30 for a single session premium reserved adult ticket.

Ticket Prices: