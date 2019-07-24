Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristof Milak Slaughters Phelps’ 200 Fly World Record In 1:50.73

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After cruising to a very fast time of 1:52.96 in the semi-finals, Hungarian Kristof Milak absolutely smashed the 10-year-old world record in the final of the men’s 200 fly, touching in a time of 1:50.73.

The swim breaks the previous record held by the great Michael Phelps, who went 1:51.51 at the 2009 World Championships in Rome. That swim came during the super-suit era, and since then, Milak’s 1:52.71 from last year came closest to it.

SPLIT COMPARISON

In terms of splitting, the 19-year-old newly minted world record holder matched Phelps identically on the first 100. He gained a full 0.78 on the back half.

Phelps, 2009 Milak, 2019
24.76 24.66
52.88 (28.12) 52.88 (28.22)
1:21.93 (29.05) 1:21.57 (28.69)
1:51.51 (29.58) 1:50.73 (29.16)

Prior to this historic performance, Phelps owned the four-fastest swims in history.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:50.73 – 2019
  2. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:51.51 – 2009
  3. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:52.03 – 2008
  4. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:52.09 – 2007
  5. Michael Phelps (USA), 1:52.20 – 2008

After the semi-finals, we alluded to the fact that this type of swim from Milak was possible, and that he had a great shot to break the record if he was more aggressive than in the semis. He did just that.

This ends Phelps’ historic reign over the world record in this race, first having set in over 18 years ago (March 30th, 2001). Since that time, no one ever took it from him until today. He also broke the record 18 years to the day for the second time at the 2001 Worlds in Fukuoka, where he went 1:54.58 (the initial record was 1:54.92).

WORLD RECORD PROGRESSION (SINCE 2000)

Chad Le Clos went out like a bullet in the race, leading Milak at the 100 wall in 52.55. He faded down the stretch, and Daiya Seto of Japan moved up to claim silver in 1:53.86, over three seconds back of Milak. Le Clos held on for bronze (1:54.15), while Federico Burdisso set a new Italian Record in fourth (1:54.39).

Milak’s 3.13-second margin of victory also overtakes the largest one Phelps ever had, which came at the 2007 Championships in Melbourne where he won by 3.04 seconds in 1:52.09.

In This Story

38
Leave a Reply

21 Comment threads
17 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
29 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ytho

Tears of joy. The best! Thanks Kristóf, I am beyond speechless.

Vote Up29-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Peter

WOW!!!

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mr Piano

“Records are made to be broken” – The GOAT

Vote Up30-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!