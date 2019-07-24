Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phelps on Milak’s 200 Fly Record: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier to See How He Did It’

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 18 years of having the 200 fly world record on lockdown, Michael Phelps lost it this morning to Hungary’s Kristof Milak, who destroyed his old record.

Milak went 1:50.73, a whopping .78 under Phelps’ longstanding record of 1:51.51 from 2009. That swim came during the super-suit era, and since then, Milak’s 1:52.71 from last year had come closest to it.

Milak opened his race in the exact same 100 split Phelps did all those years ago: 52.88. But he closed in 57.85 (versus Phelps’ 58.63) to seal the record. Asked about the swim by The New York Times’ Karen Crouse, Phelps had nothing but praise for the 19-year-old.

“As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it,” Phelps said. “That kid’s last 100 was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish.”

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist went on to call Milak’s stroke “beautiful.”

“It happened because there was a kid who wanted to do it, who dreamed of doing it, who figured out what it would take to do it, who worked on his technique until it was beautiful and who put in the really, really hard work that it takes to do it,” he said. “My hat’s off to him.”

After winning gold by over two seconds ahead of Japan’s Daiya Seto (1:53.86), Milak said he wasn’t “expecting” the record, but “was prepared for it.” He added that he noticed bronze medalist and 2012 200 fly Olympic champion Chad le Clos with him two lanes over at the 100-mark, but then honed in on his own race. “But once I did my dolphin kicks, I started to focus solely on myself,” Milak told the Times through an interpreter. “I didn’t think of anything else, just my rhythm that I practice in training.”

 

Steven Heaney

An honest response from Phelps
“As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it,”
A great start – he did just lose his record and it probably stung just a little bit
Then nothing but praise and admiration
A great honest response

1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

beautifully phrased by the Goat 💙

1 hour ago
JudgeNot

Agree. What he left unsaid was that his records came in the midst of WC/Olympics schedules that would have killed mere mortals. Never had the luxury (once he hit the world stage) of focusing on one or two events only.

27 minutes ago
Mr Piano

Michael, I promise to go easy on you if you come back

1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

thats the mystery around Phelps – we will never know what he would have been in many different races had he trained more for them ….

1 hour ago
Mr Piano

He was 1:54.9 as a 15 yr old

1:54.5 at 16
1:54.8 at 17
1:53.9 at 18
1:54.0 at 19
1:54.6 at 20
1:53.8 at 21
1:52.0 at 22
1:52.0 at 23
1:51.5 at 24
1:53.6 at 25
1:53.3 at 26
1:53.0 at 27
1:52.9 at 30
and finally, 1:53.3 at 31

Milak just goes 1:56 at 16, 1:53.7 at 17, 1:52.7 at 18, and 1:50.7 at 19 lol

59 minutes ago
Beach Jason 343

Or if Phelps fully trained for the 2009 worlds his times would have been better there. He took several months after Beijing and just started getting back into shape by 2009 worlds. And then of course he really slacked off between 2009 and 2012. Bowman said after 2009 worlds one of the goals was 200 flu in the 149 range. That didn’t happen cause of sub par training though.

1 hour ago
brian

Wonder what it must’ve felt like watching the TV and seeing your unbreakable record get smashed. Congratulations Milak!

1 hour ago
Maverick

I would put his 400IM record above it for sure.

