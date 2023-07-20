Announcing SwimSwam’s 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft

For the second straight year, your favorite SwimSwam GMs are back in their drafting chairs. Last year, we brought you the 2022 World Championships Fantasy Draft and the 2022 Commonwealth Games Fantasy Draft, earlier this year, we brought you the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft, and today, we bring you the 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft.

In each SwimSwam fantasy draft, four or five GMs gather to draft a team of swimmers who will be competing at the meet in question. Each GM acquires a team of eight swimmers with the goal of creating a team that will score the most points according to the scoring system below. We have kept the same scoring system from last year where individual medals, individual finals, relay medals, world records, and disqualifications each correspond to a swimmer’s point tally.

Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

Individual Gold Medal: 6 points

Individual Silver Medal: 5 points

Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points

Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points

Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points

Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points

Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point

Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point

World Record Bonus: 3 points

DQ: -2 points

The 2023 World Championships draft took place on Monday, July 17, after preliminary entries were released by World Aquatics. Each of the five GMs had to select one swimmer from North America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, and one from either South America, Central America, or Africa. GMs also had three wild card spots, which could be filled in with swimmers from any nation. Loretta had the first pick, followed by Braden, myself (Ben), Yanyan, and then Coleman.

Check out the live draft, conducted via Zoom, here:

Teams have been finalized and you can see which eight swimmers each GM will be relying on for points during the 2023 World Championships:

Let us know in the comments who you think has the best team, who made a questionable pick, and how you expect the competition to shake out. Additionally, check back in during the swimming portion of the 2023 World Championships to keep track of the fantasy draft scores as well as all of SwimSwam’s coverage of the biggest meet of the year.