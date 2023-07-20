Announcing SwimSwam’s 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft

For the second straight year, your favorite SwimSwam GMs are back in their drafting chairs. Last year, we brought you the 2022 World Championships Fantasy Draft and the 2022 Commonwealth Games Fantasy Draft, earlier this year, we brought you the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft, and today, we bring you the 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft.
In each SwimSwam fantasy draft, four or five GMs gather to draft a team of swimmers who will be competing at the meet in question. Each GM acquires a team of eight swimmers with the goal of creating a team that will score the most points according to the scoring system below. We have kept the same scoring system from last year where individual medals, individual finals, relay medals, world records, and disqualifications each correspond to a swimmer’s point tally.
Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft
- Individual Gold Medal: 6 points
- Individual Silver Medal: 5 points
- Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points
- Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points
- Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points
- Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points
- Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point
- Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point
- World Record Bonus: 3 points
- DQ: -2 points
The 2023 World Championships draft took place on Monday, July 17, after preliminary entries were released by World Aquatics. Each of the five GMs had to select one swimmer from North America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, and one from either South America, Central America, or Africa. GMs also had three wild card spots, which could be filled in with swimmers from any nation. Loretta had the first pick, followed by Braden, myself (Ben), Yanyan, and then Coleman.
Check out the live draft, conducted via Zoom, here:
Teams have been finalized and you can see which eight swimmers each GM will be relying on for points during the 2023 World Championships:
|Loretta
|Braden
|Ben
|Yanyan
|Coleman
|North America
|Summer McIntosh
|Regan Smith
|Torri Huske
|Kate Douglass
|Katie Ledecky
|South America/Central America/Africa
|Dylan Carter
|Gui Caribe
|Lara Van Niekerk
|Guilherme Costa
|Tatjana Schoenmaker
|Europe
|Thomas Ceccon
|Ruta Meilutyte
|David Popovici
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|Leon Marchand
|Asia
|Zhang Yufei
|Yang Junxuan
|Li Bingjie
|Qin Haiyang
|Siobhan Haughey
|Oceania
|Sam Short
|Emma McKeon
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|Kaylee McKeown
|Kyle Chalmers
|Wild Card
|Hwang Sunwoo
|Madi Wilson
|Nic Fink
|Ariarne Titmus
|Carson Foster
|Wild Card
|Tom Dean
|Lilly King
|Kylie Masse
|Hunter Armstrong
|Alessandro Miressi
|Wild Card
|Tomoru Honda
|Ryan Murphy
|Shayna Jack
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Gretchen Walsh
Let us know in the comments who you think has the best team, who made a questionable pick, and how you expect the competition to shake out. Additionally, check back in during the swimming portion of the 2023 World Championships to keep track of the fantasy draft scores as well as all of SwimSwam’s coverage of the biggest meet of the year.
if ben went with matt sates again, it wouldn’t be much worse a pick than the 2 times he was previously drafted
Not sure i like the rules. I think relay swimmers get overvalued and there should be more emphasis on olympic events. Other things i found interesting:
Carter/Caribe/Costa over Hafnaoui (Coetze)? I guess Carter could make some finals in non-olympic events and the brazilian guys could make a relay final?
Martinenghi over Sjöstrom/Grousset/Wellbrock/Märtens/Wiffen/Paltrinieri (Schouten)? I think Grousset should make more finals than Martinenghi, but maybe he is less likely than Martinenghi to win a gold medal?
Yang Junxuan/Li Bingjie over Xu/Honda/Seto/Wang? Probably due to them possibly swimming in 2-3 relay finals.
Chalmers over Titmus (Stubblety-Cook/McEvoy)? I guess Chalmers should swim in more relay finals.
This system havealy favors sprinters, mainly athletes who are good in the 100/200 free.
Yup, Hafnaoui was a miss—I totally forgot to put him on my list when I was drafting. I probably would have picked him over Costa, as they swim the same events but I like Hafnaouis chances of medalling more.
Coetze isn’t at worlds sooo…
Yanyan about to dominate with relay points!