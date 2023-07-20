Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Announcing SwimSwam’s 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft

For the second straight year, your favorite SwimSwam GMs are back in their drafting chairs. Last year, we brought you the 2022 World Championships Fantasy Draft and the 2022 Commonwealth Games Fantasy Draft, earlier this year, we brought you the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft, and today, we bring you the 2023 World Championships Fantasy Draft.

In each SwimSwam fantasy draft, four or five GMs gather to draft a team of swimmers who will be competing at the meet in question. Each GM acquires a team of eight swimmers with the goal of creating a team that will score the most points according to the scoring system below. We have kept the same scoring system from last year where individual medals, individual finals, relay medals, world records, and disqualifications each correspond to a swimmer’s point tally.

Scoring System for the 2022 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

  • Individual Gold Medal: 6 points
  • Individual Silver Medal: 5 points
  • Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points
  • Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points
  • Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points
  • Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points
  • Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point
  • Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point
  • World Record Bonus: 3 points
  • DQ: -2 points

The 2023 World Championships draft took place on Monday, July 17, after preliminary entries were released by World Aquatics. Each of the five GMs had to select one swimmer from North America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, and one from either South America, Central America, or Africa. GMs also had three wild card spots, which could be filled in with swimmers from any nation. Loretta had the first pick, followed by Braden, myself (Ben), Yanyan, and then Coleman.

Teams have been finalized and you can see which eight swimmers each GM will be relying on for points during the 2023 World Championships:

Loretta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
North America Summer McIntosh Regan Smith Torri Huske Kate Douglass Katie Ledecky
South America/Central America/Africa Dylan Carter Gui Caribe Lara Van Niekerk Guilherme Costa Tatjana Schoenmaker
Europe Thomas Ceccon Ruta Meilutyte David Popovici Nicolo Martinenghi Leon Marchand
Asia Zhang Yufei Yang Junxuan Li Bingjie Qin Haiyang Siobhan Haughey
Oceania Sam Short Emma McKeon Mollie O’Callaghan Kaylee McKeown Kyle Chalmers
Wild Card Hwang Sunwoo Madi Wilson Nic Fink Ariarne Titmus Carson Foster
Wild Card Tom Dean Lilly King Kylie Masse Hunter Armstrong Alessandro Miressi
Wild Card Tomoru Honda Ryan Murphy Shayna Jack Sarah Sjostrom Gretchen Walsh

Let us know in the comments who you think has the best team, who made a questionable pick, and how you expect the competition to shake out. Additionally, check back in during the swimming portion of the 2023 World Championships to keep track of the fantasy draft scores as well as all of SwimSwam’s coverage of the biggest meet of the year.

Emily Se-Bom Lee
12 seconds ago

if ben went with matt sates again, it wouldn’t be much worse a pick than the 2 times he was previously drafted

Sawdust
9 minutes ago

Not sure i like the rules. I think relay swimmers get overvalued and there should be more emphasis on olympic events. Other things i found interesting:
Carter/Caribe/Costa over Hafnaoui (Coetze)? I guess Carter could make some finals in non-olympic events and the brazilian guys could make a relay final?
Martinenghi over Sjöstrom/Grousset/Wellbrock/Märtens/Wiffen/Paltrinieri (Schouten)? I think Grousset should make more finals than Martinenghi, but maybe he is less likely than Martinenghi to win a gold medal?
Yang Junxuan/Li Bingjie over Xu/Honda/Seto/Wang? Probably due to them possibly swimming in 2-3 relay finals.
Chalmers over Titmus (Stubblety-Cook/McEvoy)? I guess Chalmers should swim in more relay finals.

This system havealy favors sprinters, mainly athletes who are good in the 100/200 free.

Yanyan Li
Reply to  Sawdust
2 minutes ago

Yup, Hafnaoui was a miss—I totally forgot to put him on my list when I was drafting. I probably would have picked him over Costa, as they swim the same events but I like Hafnaouis chances of medalling more.

Coetze isn’t at worlds sooo…

Taylor
21 minutes ago

Yanyan about to dominate with relay points!

