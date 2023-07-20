NCAA Panel Approves Clearer Definition of “Bona Fide Competition” In Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: NCAA

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday approved a clearer definition of a bona fide competition in men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

Under the new rule, noncollegiate athletes cannot participate in an official program of collegiate meets. However, noncollegiate athletes will be allowed to compete in exhibition events conducted outside the meet program.

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Rules Committee thinks bona fide competition sets the stage for how the sport is conducted and sets the standards for official competition. Committee members wanted to continue to define this aspect of the sport, with the goal of making the definition clear and consistent.

Team diving

The panel approved an optional (permissive) rule for team diving competitions.

Under the rule:

A team will consist of three divers from the same school.

Each diver will complete one-third of the prescribed list of six dives/two dives at any level.

The team will complete one dive from every group (front, back, reverse, inward, twist and armstand), for a total of six dives.

The team will complete no more than two dives from the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards and from the platform.

If the event is conducted without a platform, the team will complete no more than three dives on either the 1-meter or 3-meter springboard.

The sum of the list will be the final team score.

The event will take place as a scored final without a preliminary round.

Standard judging and scoring rules apply for each individual dive.

Other rules changes