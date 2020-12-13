Kaylee McKeown Scorches 2nd Fastest 100 Back Ever – 57.93

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 is relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
19-year-old Kaylee McKeown has already been on fire this season, putting up the best times of her career despite a roller coast coronavirus situation.
She already took down Olympian Emily Seebohm’s Australian national records in the 100m and 200m backstroke but the USC Spartan teen took the former event to an entirely new level this evening.
While competing on the first day of individual events at the 2020 Queensland Championships, McKeown ripped a massive 100m back time of 57.93. That checks-in as the world’s second-fastest performance of all-time, sitting only behind the current World Record of 57.57 American Regan Smith put up at last year’s World Championships.
Today, after producing a hint of what was to come with a morning outing of 59.93, McKeown split 28.46/29.47 to produce her incredible new mark. That overtakes her own previous PB, Aussie standard and All Comers records of 58.11 from just last month.
Split comparison between the two swims are as follows:
Old Record of 58.11 = 28.70/29.41
New Record of 57.93 = 28.46/29.47
The next closest swimmer tonight came in the form of SCM World Record holder Minna Atherton, who took silver in a time of 59.46 while 16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan produced a bronze medal-worthy time of 1:00.31.
As for McKeown, she again ranks as the #2 swimmer of all-time, with her 57.93 effort here ranking was the 2nd fastest time ever produced.
Top Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time
- Regan Smith (USA), 57.57 2019
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.93 2020
- Kathleen Baker (USA), 58.00 2018
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.10 2017
Kaylee McKeown for female World Swimmer of the Year?
Yes for the courage to chase down the remarkable times Regan put up. Plus the y not hb have another 2 top quality events.
Girl is on a mission
and went 4:32.73 in the 400 im later in the session
She’s the best we’ve got in 100/200 back and 200/400 im but she can’t swim them all.
She does big mileage so why not ? Katinka has changed the game
The 400 IM actually fits into her schedule nicely. It’s the 200 IM that clashes with the 100 BK.