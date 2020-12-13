Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Scorches 2nd Fastest 100 Back Ever – 57.93

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown has already been on fire this season, putting up the best times of her career despite a roller coast coronavirus situation.

She already took down Olympian Emily Seebohm’s Australian national records in the 100m and 200m backstroke but the USC Spartan teen took the former event to an entirely new level this evening.

While competing on the first day of individual events at the 2020 Queensland Championships, McKeown ripped a massive 100m back time of 57.93. That checks-in as the world’s second-fastest performance of all-time, sitting only behind the current World Record of 57.57 American Regan Smith put up at last year’s World Championships.

Today, after producing a hint of what was to come with a morning outing of 59.93, McKeown split 28.46/29.47 to produce her incredible new mark. That overtakes her own previous PB, Aussie standard and All Comers records of 58.11 from just last month.

Split comparison between the two swims are as follows:

Old Record of 58.11 = 28.70/29.41

New Record of 57.93 = 28.46/29.47

The next closest swimmer tonight came in the form of SCM World Record holder Minna Athertonwho took silver in a time of 59.46 while 16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan produced a bronze medal-worthy time of 1:00.31.

As for McKeown, she again ranks as the #2 swimmer of all-time, with her 57.93 effort here ranking was the 2nd fastest time ever produced.

Top Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time

  1. Regan Smith (USA), 57.57  2019
  2. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.93 2020
  3. Kathleen Baker (USA), 58.00 2018
  Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.10 2017

											
										

				


									
10

						

    STRAIGHTBLACKLINE


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    1 hour ago


    


    
    

    
Kaylee McKeown for female World Swimmer of the Year?




    

    

    

        
    

    
7
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply




    

    

    
    

    










    
    

    

    

    Corn Pop


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    
    

    
    Reply to 
    
        STRAIGHTBLACKLINE
    
    

    
    1 hour ago




    

    
Yes for the courage to chase down the remarkable times Regan put up.  Plus the y not hb have another 2 top quality events.




    

    

    

        
    

    
0
-1

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply



    

    






    
    

    

    

    sly


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    1 hour ago


    


    
    

    
Girl is on a mission




    

    

    

        
    

    
3
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply




    

    






    
    

    

    

    Old Man Chalmers


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    1 hour ago


    


    
    

    
and went 4:32.73 in the 400 im later in the session




    

    

    

        
    

    
6
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply




    

    

    
    

    










    
    

    

    

    Troyy


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    
    

    
    Reply to 
    
        Old Man Chalmers
    
    

    
    1 hour ago




    

    
She’s the best we’ve got in 100/200 back and 200/400 im but she can’t swim them all.




    

    

    

        
    

    
1
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply



    

    

    
    

    










    
    

    

    

    Corn Pop


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    
    

    
    Reply to 
    
        Troyy
    
    

    
    1 hour ago




    

    
She does big mileage so  why not ?  Katinka has changed the game




    

    

    

        
    

    
2
-1

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply



    

    

    
    

    










    
    

    

    

    Troyy


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    
    

    
    Reply to 
    
        Corn Pop
    
    

    
    30 minutes ago




    

    
The 400 IM actually fits into her schedule nicely. It’s the 200 IM that clashes with the 100 BK.




    

    

    

        
    

    
1
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply



    

    





                
                

                                            

                            
                        

                        
                                        

            

        

            

        

    

    

    
				
					

						
About Retta Race

						

													
							Retta Race							
													
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

	

		

			
		
 
					

				

					
