Kaylee McKeown Scorches 2nd Fastest 100 Back Ever – 57.93

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown has already been on fire this season, putting up the best times of her career despite a roller coast coronavirus situation.

She already took down Olympian Emily Seebohm’s Australian national records in the 100m and 200m backstroke but the USC Spartan teen took the former event to an entirely new level this evening.

While competing on the first day of individual events at the 2020 Queensland Championships, McKeown ripped a massive 100m back time of 57.93. That checks-in as the world’s second-fastest performance of all-time, sitting only behind the current World Record of 57.57 American Regan Smith put up at last year’s World Championships.

Today, after producing a hint of what was to come with a morning outing of 59.93, McKeown split 28.46/29.47 to produce her incredible new mark. That overtakes her own previous PB, Aussie standard and All Comers records of 58.11 from just last month.

Split comparison between the two swims are as follows:

Old Record of 58.11 = 28.70/29.41

New Record of 57.93 = 28.46/29.47

The next closest swimmer tonight came in the form of SCM World Record holder Minna Atherton, who took silver in a time of 59.46 while 16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan produced a bronze medal-worthy time of 1:00.31.

As for McKeown, she again ranks as the #2 swimmer of all-time, with her 57.93 effort here ranking was the 2nd fastest time ever produced.

Top Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time