Kaylee McKeown Takes Down Seebohm’s LCM 100 Back Aussie Record

2020 QUEENSLAND MEDAL SHOTS

Friday, November 13th – Sunday, November 15th

Brisbane Aquatic Center, QLD, AUS

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Competing on day 2 of the 2020 Queensland Medal Shots Long Course Preparation Meet, 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown fired off a new Australian national record in the women’s 100m backstroke.

Today in Brisbane, the USC Spartan entered entirely new territory with a super speedy 58.11. That time overtook Emily Seebohm‘s long-standing national record of 58.23 she put on the books in the heat of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She wound up taking silver to American Missy Franklin in 58.68.

As for McKeown, her fastest 100m back entering this Medal Shots meet was represented by the 58.52 she posted in January of this year. As such, her 58.11 here knocked .41 off of that previous PB to write her name into the history books as the fastest Australian female of all-time.

Splits for McKeown’s monster 58.11 included 28.70/29.41 to give her the new record. Her time would have taken the gold at last year’s World Championships, crushing Kylie Masse‘s 58.60 in Gwangju.

She now rockets herself up the list of all-time performers to become #4 only behind WR holder Regan Smith, Kathleen Baker, both of U.S. and Kylie Masse of Canada.

