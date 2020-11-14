Greenbank Busts Out 1:49.31 British 200 Back Record In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

While competing on the first day of the first semifinal of this International Swimming League (ISL) season #2, British swimmer Luke Greenbank fired off a new British national record in the men’s 200m back.

Competing for his London Roar squad, 23-year-old Greenbank produced a time of 1:49.31 to finish 4th behind a trio of terror led by Japan’s Ryosuke Irie who competes for Tokyo Frog Kings. Irie clocked 1:49.02 for the victory, his first of ISL season #2, while Energy Standard Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov settled for 2nd and 3rd in 1:49.06 and 1:49.22, respectively.

For Greenbank, his splits of 53.93/56.08 overtook his previous British Record and previous ISL season-best of 1:49.97 from match #5. That made the Loughborough man the first-ever British swimmer to get under 1:50 in the SCM version of this 200m back.