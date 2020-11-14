Greenbank Busts Out 1:49.31 British 200 Back Record In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / Tokyo Frog Kings / London Roar / New York Breakers
While competing on the first day of the first semifinal of this International Swimming League (ISL) season #2, British swimmer Luke Greenbank fired off a new British national record in the men’s 200m back.
Competing for his London Roar squad, 23-year-old Greenbank produced a time of 1:49.31 to finish 4th behind a trio of terror led by Japan’s Ryosuke Irie who competes for Tokyo Frog Kings. Irie clocked 1:49.02 for the victory, his first of ISL season #2, while Energy Standard Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov settled for 2nd and 3rd in 1:49.06 and 1:49.22, respectively.
For Greenbank, his splits of 53.93/56.08 overtook his previous British Record and previous ISL season-best of 1:49.97 from match #5. That made the Loughborough man the first-ever British swimmer to get under 1:50 in the SCM version of this 200m back.
