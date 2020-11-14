Energy Standard Women Unofficially Break 400 Free Relay World Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

The women’s 4x100m freestyle relay at this semifinal #1 of the International Swimming League (ISL) just put up the fastest time in history, with Energy Standard rocking an incredible 3:25.82.

The combination of Siobhan Haughey, Permille Blume, Femke Heemskerk, and Sarah Sjostrom busted out a collective effort of 3:25.82 to take the relay in a major haul of 38.0 points toward the ENS kitty.

Splits for the four women included 51.35 for Haughey (HKG), 51.67 for Blume (DEN), 51.53 for Heemskerk (NED) and 51.27 for Sjostrom (SWE). Although their group effort is faster than the reigning World Record of 3:26.53 that the Netherlands logged at the 2014 World Championships, it won’t count due to the fact that ENS’ relay here was comprised of 4 different nations.

For split comparisons, the current World Record of 3:26.53 saw Inge Dekker hit 52.39, Femke Heemskerk 50.58, Maud van der Meer 52.55 and Ranomi Kromowidjojo 51.01. Heemskerk is the only carryover from this true WR to the ENS fastest mark.

As a consolation, Energy Standard did lower its own ISL record of 3:26.48 put on the books last year.