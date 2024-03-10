Harvard’s Anthony Rincon Swims 1:40.64 200 Back At Princeton Last Chance

2024 Princeton Last Chance Meet (Men’s)

March 8, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

PDF Results

Swimmers from seven NCAA teams competed at Princeton in hopes of improving their chances to make NCAAs as well as to earn new personal best times.

Highlighting the meet was Harvard’s Anthony Rincon who swam a 1:40.64 in the 200 backstroke. That time sits at #31 in the NCAA this season. Last year, the NCAA cutline was in the middle of line 30 while the year before it was in the middle of line 31. The swim also marked a personal best as his previous best was a 1:41.09 that he swam in prelims at the Ivy League Championships a week ago. He finished 2nd in the event at the Ivy League Championships.

Rincon has steadily improved in the event in his time at Harvard. As a freshman, his best time was a 1:42.42. He then swam a 1:41.81 as a sophomore and has now dropped in the 1:40 range as a junior.

Also hoping to earn an NCAA invite was Yale’s Charlie Egeland who swam a 51.99 in the 100 breast to sit at #35 in the NCAA this season. Egeland’s previous best was a 52.22 that he swam at the Harvard, Princeton, Yale meet at the beginning of February. Egeland swam the 100 breast three times at the last chance meet as he also swam to a 52.20 and a 52.16. The freshman arrived at Yale this fall with a personal best of a 53.50.

Other Highlights: