ASU Breaks NCAA Record on Night 1 of Pac 12s… But Are They Shaved and Tapered?

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw the Arizona State men start the 2024 Pac-12 Conference Championships (the last edition of the meet before the conference dissolves) with a bang. ASU swam 1:20.55 in the 200 medley relay, breaking a new US Open and NCAA record.

However, that wasn’t the surprising part.

On the broadcast after the race, anchor swimmer Jonny Kulow said that ASU was fully rested and shaved for this meet. Why would ASU do that when most of their swimmers will already safely qualify for NCAAs?

In this day and age, “shaved and tapered” can mean a lot of different things. It isn’t 30 years ago when it was synonymous with “this is the one meet I am going all in on”. In today’s swimming sphere, athletes swim fast year-round, with ASU being at the forefront of that this year in the NCAA.

So, maybe Kulow just meant that they shaved and had a similar amount of ‘rest’ or ‘preparation’ as other dual meets when they swam nation-leading times (seems likely). Maybe he meant they did actually go all-in on Pac-12s (seems less likely). Or… ASU is trying to troll the NCAA into *believing* that they are going all-in on Pac-12s (???).

Either way, we just saw an NCAA record on night 1 of a men’s conference meet. The ASU men are starting to look like the UVA women in terms of their ability to crank out fast swims anytime, anywhere. And I, as a swim fan, am here for it.

Steve Nolan
8 minutes ago

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Steve Nolan
5 minutes ago

Christeenith

SCCOACH
19 minutes ago

ASU has over performed at Pac12’s and not shown up at NCAA’s in the past so this has to be at least slightly worrisome

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
21 minutes ago

It’s Schrödinger’s Taper — they’re both fully tapered and yet lifted this morning.

Facts
Reply to  Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
7 minutes ago

Plot twist: it was max day and the taper was for their morning lift

Smglsn12
Reply to  Facts
40 seconds ago

This actually happened to me once in college, it was our mid season mini taper meet and we maxed bench the day before the first session, which has baffled me to this day (it was 8 years ago)

Pan Fan
22 minutes ago

No one is ever rested, shaved and tapered.

