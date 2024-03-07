2024 Italian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Recap, Featuring Deplano’s 48.09 100 Free

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

This morning we entered day three of the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials and spectators are hoping it’s a turnaround from yesterday where no new names were added to the Paris 2024 Olympic roster.

As a reminder, our SwimSwam Preview above lists the swimmers already having secured their Olympic berths, courtesy of swims performed either at November’s Italian Championships or the World Championships last month in Doha. Additionally, any remaining slots after this competition may be filled at the Sette Colli Trophy coming up in June.

Thus far here in Riccione, only Lisa Angiolini and Leonardo Deplano have scored Games-worthy performances, with the former adding her name to the roster in the women’s 100m breast while the latter got it done in the men’s 50m free.

Putting her hat in the ring for the women’s 200m IM this morning was Francesca Fresia who earned the top seed in a time of 2:15.40. That’s well off the Italian Federation-mandated qualification time of 2:10.99 so she’ll have her work cut out for her in tonight’s final.

In fact, Fresia’s personal best checks in at 2:14.99 from last November’s Italian Championships so the 400m IM silver medalist here needs to have the race of her life to make it happen for Paris.

Also in the mix is Francesca Fangio, last night’s 200m breaststroke gold medalist. Fangio sneaked into the final with a time of 2:18.02 to make it about a two-and-a-half spread among the finalists.

WOMEN’S 200m IM TOP 8

National record holder and 2024 World Championships bronze medalist Alberto Razzetti has already nabbed the first roster spot in the men’s 200m IM so just one remains as the top prize for tonight’s final.

Chasing the Olympic QT of 1:57.69 will be Massimiliano Matteazzi who earned the pole position in a morning swim of 2:01.83.

He’ll be flanked by Alessandro Tredici (2:02.56) and Christian Mantegazza (2:02.93).

Of note, 100m backstroke world record holder Thomas Ceccon was entered in this event but dropped it in favor of the 100m free later in this morning’s session.

MEN’s 200m IM TOP 8

22-year-old Costanza Cocconcelli already made her presence known at these Trials, producing a mild upset victory last night in the 100m fly. She posted a gold medal-worthy result of 57.77, a huge lifetime best, to come within a half second of the Olympic QT.

She’ll attempt to make it happen tonight in the 100m free, snagging the 7th seed in a time of 55.76.

Ahead of her, however, is 20-year-old Chiara Tarantino who nabbed the sole outing of the heats under 55 seconds. Her time of 54.98 set her apart from 2nd-seeded Federica Toma (55.41) and Sofia Morini (55.59).

WOMEN’S 100m FREE TOP 8

Deplano made some noise in the heats of the men’s 100m free, firing off a time of 48.09. That not only scored a huge lifetime best but it also dipped under the Olympic QT of 48.29.

Deplano opened in 22.58 and closed in 25.51 to rip his previous career-quickest time of 48.61 to shreds en route to capturing the top seed. With Alessandro Miressi already having qualified for the 100m free, Deplano is currently the next in line depending on what transpires in tonight’s final.

Ceccon eked out the final slot for the main event, registering a result of 49.36.

MEN’S 100m FREE TOP 8