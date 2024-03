2024 Italian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Wednesday’s finals session from the Italian Olympic Trials will feature five events with Paris qualification on the line along with a pair of 50s to kick things off and the 800 free relay to close things out.

Among the five individual Olympic events on today’s schedule, only two swimmers have solidified a spot in Paris thus far, neither of which will be racing tonight:

Men’s 100 back – Thomas Ceccon

Men’s 100 breast – Nicolo Martinenghi

Qualifying began at the Absolute Championships in November and was also on the line at the 2024 Worlds in Doha.

On Day 1, Lisa Angiolini, the top seed in tonight’s 200 breast, won the women’s 100 breast and qualified for the Paris Games.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Italian Record: 27.39, Silvia Scalia – 2022 European Championships

Silvia Scalia, 28.06 Sara Curtis, 28.10 Anita Gastaldi, 28.54 Erika Francesca Gaetani / Federica Toma, 28.65 – Francesca Pasquino, 28.72 Chiara Gattafoni, 28.88 Giada Gorlier, 29.02

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Italian Record: 22.68, Thomas Ceccon – 2023 World Championships

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Italian Record: 57.04, Elena Di Liddo – 2019 World Championships

– 2019 World Championships Italian Olympic Standard: 57.4 (57.49)

Olympic ‘A’ Cut: 57.92

Olympic ‘B’ Cut: 58.21

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Italian Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon – 2022 World Championships

– 2022 World Championships Italian Olympic Standard: 53.2 (53.29)

Olympic ‘A’ Cut: 53.74

Olympic ‘B’ Cut: 58.01

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Italian Record: 2:23.06, Francesca Fangio – 2021 Sette Colli Trophy

– 2021 Sette Colli Trophy Italian Olympic Standard: 2:23.1 (2:23.19)

Olympic ‘A’ Cut: 2:23.91

Olympic ‘B’ Cut: 2:24.63

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Italian Record: 58.26, Nicolo Martinenghi – 2022 World Championships/2022 European Championships

– 2022 World Championships/2022 European Championships Italian Olympic Standard: 59.1 (59.19)

Olympic ‘A’ Cut: 59.49

Olympic ‘B’ Cut: 59.79

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Italian Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009 World Championships

Italian Olympic Standard: 1:57.0 (1:57.09)

Olympic ‘A’ Cut: 1:57.26

Olympic ‘B’ Cut: 1:57.85

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL