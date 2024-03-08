2024 Italian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

As a refresher on the Italian selection process, qualification began last November at the nation’s Absolute Open Championships. Athletes who qualified at that competition were fused with those who reached a qualifying time at the World Championships in Doha last month.

This means these Olympic Trials represent a third opportunity for athletes to add their names to the roster, while a final chance for any remaining spots will take place at the Sette Colli Trophy in June.

COMPETITION PROGRAM

Men’s 100m butterfly

Women’s 100m backstroke

Men’s 200m backstroke

Women’s 200m butterfly

Men’s 200m breaststroke

Women’s 50m freestyle

Men’s 200m freestyle

MEN’S 100 METERS BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Italian record: 50.65 – Piero Codia, 2018

Italian Olympic standard: 51.2 (51.29)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 51.67

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 51.93

GOLD – Alberto Razzetti, 52.06

SILVER – Edoardo Valsecchi, 52.29

BRONZE – Lorenzo Gargani, 52.38

It was a closely fought battle in this men’s 100m fly final but ultimately Alberto Razzetti got to the wall first in a time of 52.06. That sliced .28 off his morning time of 52.34 which landed him lane 4.

After the race he stated that he was not fully satisfied as he was hoping to do a time around the high 51-range.

Razzetti already qualified for Paris in the 200m IM, 400m IM and the 200m fly but his outing here fell about a second outside of the Italian Swimming Federation-mandated standard of 51.29 needed for the Olympics. He’ll still have a chance at the Sette Colli Trophy this June.

Edoardo Valsecchi‘s silver medal-earning 52.29 checked in as a new personal best, overwriting the 52.53 notched in 2022. Bronze medalist Lorenzo Garani also earned a new PB with his time of 52.38.

WOMEN’S 100 METERS BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Italian record: 58.92 – Margherita Panziera , 2019

, 2019 Italian Olympic standard: 59.5 (59.59)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 59.99

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 1:00.29

GOLD – Erika Gaetani, 1:00.58

SILVER – Margherita Panziera, 1:00.60

BRONZE – Federica Toma, 1:01.04

19-year-0ld Erika Gaetani pulled the upset over national record holder Margherita Panziera in this women’s 100m backstroke.

Gaetani led wire-to-wire to touch in a winning time of 1:00.58, just .02 ahead of Panziera who settled for silver in 1:00.60.

Next in line was Federica Toma, the 22-year-old who hit 1:01.04 to round out the podium.

Disappointing to spectators, however, was the fact that no woman dipped under the 1:00 barrier, let alone approached the 59.59 QT set by Italian Swimming.

Only two athletes in the history of Italian swimming have dipped under the one-minute barrier. In addition to Panziera (58.92), Carlotta Zofkova, accomplished the feat in 2018 she won bronze at the European Championships in Glasgow with 59.61.

Italy hasn’t had an Olympic finalist in the women’s 100m back in over 40 years at the 1980 Games.

MEN’S 200 METERS BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Italian record: 1:56.29 – Matteo Restivo , 2018

, 2018 Italian Olympic standard: 1:56.3 (1:56.39)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 1:57.50

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 1:58.09

GOLD – Matteo Restivo, 1:56.83

SILVER – Matteo Venini, 1:58.22

BRONZE – Lorenzo Mora, 1:58.71

29-year-old Matteo Restivo had a roller coaster prelim where he initially was disqualified for exceeding 15m underwater. After an appeal by his team, the national record holder was reinstated as the top seed.

The veteran took full advantage of the second chance, claiming the gold in this evening’s final in a time of 1:56.83. Opening in 56.82 and closing in 1:01.02, Restivo set himself apart from the pack by well over a second. His time approached his national record and lifetime best of 1:56.29 notched in 2018 but it fell short of the 1:56.39 QT needed for Paris.

Matteo Venini snagged silver in 1:58.22 while Lorenzo Mora bagged bronze in 1:58.71.

For Venini, his time tonight smashed his previous best-ever 2:01.24 from last November’s Italian Championships, qualifying the teen for the European Junior Championships.

Of note, 100m back world record holder Thomas Ceccon won the B-Final in a result of 1:57.12, a time which would have garnered him the silver in the A-final. Post-race, Ceccon said he is indeed targeting both backstroke distances for the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old has already qualified in the 100m back but will need to put up a strong performance at June’s Sette Colli to add the longer distance.

WOMEN’S 200 METERS BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Italian record: 2:06.50 – Caterina Giacchetti, 2009

Italian Olympic standard: 2:07.5 (2:07.59)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 2:08.43

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 2:09.07

MEN’S 200 METERS BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Italian record: 2:08.50 – Loris Facci, 2009

Italian Olympic standard: 2:08.9 (2:08.99)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 2:09.68

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 2:10.33

WOMEN’S 50 METERS FREESTYLE – FINAL

Italian record: 24.56 – Sara Curtis, 2024

Italian Olympic standard: 24.6 (24.69)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 24.70

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 24.82

MEN’S 200 METERS FREESTYLE – FINAL

Italian record: 1:45.67 – Filippo Megli, 2019

Italian Olympic standard: 1:45.8 (1:45.89)

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 1:46.26

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 1:46.79

