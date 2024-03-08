Arizona State Men Have 17 A Finalists Tonight, Cal Looks To Separate From Arizona For 3rd

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

Arizona State – 401 Stanford – 304.5 Cal – 237 Arizona – 224.5 USC – 221 Utah – 111

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16 in the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

After leading through day 2, the Arizona State men look to grow their lead even larger with almost twice as many finalists as any other team. Stanford looks to have a solid hold on second while Cal will look to extend their lead over Arizona tonight. It is important to note that the 400 medley relay will take place tonight. Arizona finished 2nd in the event behind Arizona State in the 200 medley on Wednesday night while Cal finished 4th.

Not only does Arizona State have 17 ‘A’ finalists but they also hold the top seed for tonight’s finals in four out of the five events. The lone exception is the 100 breast where Cal’s Liam Bell swam the top time of the morning with a 51.46, just ahead of Arizona State’s Andy Dobrzanski who was 2nd this morning with a 51.52.