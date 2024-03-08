Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubert Kos Swims Pac-12 Champ Record In Prelims In 100 Back With 44.03, #1 In NCAA

Comments: 6

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
  • Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.14 – Zachary Poti, ASU (2020)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

  1. Hubert Kos (Arizona State) – 44.03 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD)
  2. Jack Dolan (Arizona State) – 45.07
  3. Aaron Sequeira (Stanford) – 46.01
  4. Ryan Hardy (Arizona) – 46.17
  5. Kai Crews (California) – 46.30
  6. Jack Wadsworth (Arizona State) – 46.55
  7. Sebastian Somerset (California) – 46.65
  8. Vaggelis Makrygiannis (USC) – 46.67

Arizona State sophomore Hubert Kos swam a new Pac-12 championship record in prelims of the 100 backstroke touching in a 44.03. That was the fastest time of the morning by over a second as teammate Jack Dolan was 2nd in a 45.07.

Kos broke the old championship record of a 44.14 that Zachary Poti (Arizona State) swam back in 2020. Not only was it a record-breaking swim but it also now places Kos as #1 in the NCAA this season in the event. Kos came into the day with a best time of a 44.37 that he swam at midseasons which ranked him at #4 in the NCAA this season.

Now, Kos jumps Florida’s Jonny Marshall, Cal’s Destin Lasco, and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski. Notably, Marshall had the top time of the NCAA this season as he swam a 44.12 at SECs two weeks ago. Cal’s Lasco most likely would have competed in the event today if he was not in attendance at the Pro Series stop in Westmont.

The overall Pac-12 record stands at a 43.49 which Ryan Murphy swam back in 2016. Kos notably opted to swim the 100 back today over the 400 IM, where he would have been the #1 seed in prelims. Teammate Leon Marchand swam the 400 IM.

Kos did not swim the 100 backstroke at NCAAs last spring as he swam the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke instead. In July 2023, Kos won the world title in the long course meters 200 backstroke at 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka. He finished 7th in the LCM 100 back.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Beginner Swimmer at 25
1 hour ago

Is he suited and shaved?

1
0
Reply
Facts
1 hour ago

Wouldn’t be surprised if Kos goes 52 low and 1:52 this summer

6
-2
Reply
Swemmer
Reply to  Facts
45 minutes ago

1:52 is a big stretch

1
-1
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  Swemmer
19 minutes ago

Nah. He dropped 3.5 seconds after 6 months at ASU. 1:52 would make perfect sense for his improvement curve.

0
0
Reply
john26
Reply to  Swemmer
10 minutes ago

honestly he’d be most of the way there with better turns

0
0
Reply
Swemmer
1 hour ago

Bowman effect

0
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!