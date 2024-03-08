Hubert Kos Swims Pac-12 Champ Record In Prelims In 100 Back With 44.03, #1 In NCAA

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy , Cal (2016)

, Cal (2016) Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.14 – Zachary Poti, ASU (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Arizona State sophomore Hubert Kos swam a new Pac-12 championship record in prelims of the 100 backstroke touching in a 44.03. That was the fastest time of the morning by over a second as teammate Jack Dolan was 2nd in a 45.07.

Kos broke the old championship record of a 44.14 that Zachary Poti (Arizona State) swam back in 2020. Not only was it a record-breaking swim but it also now places Kos as #1 in the NCAA this season in the event. Kos came into the day with a best time of a 44.37 that he swam at midseasons which ranked him at #4 in the NCAA this season.

Now, Kos jumps Florida’s Jonny Marshall, Cal’s Destin Lasco, and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski. Notably, Marshall had the top time of the NCAA this season as he swam a 44.12 at SECs two weeks ago. Cal’s Lasco most likely would have competed in the event today if he was not in attendance at the Pro Series stop in Westmont.

The overall Pac-12 record stands at a 43.49 which Ryan Murphy swam back in 2016. Kos notably opted to swim the 100 back today over the 400 IM, where he would have been the #1 seed in prelims. Teammate Leon Marchand swam the 400 IM.

Kos did not swim the 100 backstroke at NCAAs last spring as he swam the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke instead. In July 2023, Kos won the world title in the long course meters 200 backstroke at 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka. He finished 7th in the LCM 100 back.