Pair Of Teenagers Add Names To Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 4 Of Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Tuesday, March 5th – Saturday, March 9th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- ITA Olympic Qualification Criteria
Two swims set the stage for Olympic qualification on day four of the Italian Trials, both at the hands of 17-year-old athletes.
First, Sara Curtis busted out a lifetime best of 24.56 in the heats of the women’s 50m free to establish herself as the stop-seeded swimmer. That checked in as a new Italian national record and European Junior Record.
Although Curtis’ effort in the evening was slightly slower in 24.63, the teen still won the gold and dipped under the QT needed for Paris.
Then, in the men’s 200m free, World Junior Championships silver medalist Alessandro Ragaini stole the show. Ragaini crushed a lifetime best of 1:45.83 to take the event ahead of reigning national record holder Filippo Megli.
Ragaini had never before been under the 1:47 threshold, let alone the 1:46 barrier, having established a new lifetime best of 1:47.12 in the morning heats.
He also added his name to the Olympic roster for this year’s Games.
New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster for Individual Events Through Day 4 Of Trials
- Lisa Angiolini – women’s 100m breast (1:06.00)
- Leonardo Deplano – men’s 50m free from Doha (21.81), 100m free (48.09)
- Sara Curtis – women’s 50m free (24.56)
- Alessandro Ragaini – men’s 200m free (1:45.83)
Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships
- Gregorio Paltrinieri
- Men’s 1500m free (14:41.38)
- Men’s 800m free (7:42.98)
- Thomas Ceccon
- Men’s 100m back (52.82)
- Alberto Razzetti
- Men’s 200m IM (1:56.21)
- Men’s 400m IM (4:09.29)
- Men’s 200m fly (1:55.09)
- Benedetta Pilato
- Women’s 100m breast (1:05.80)
- Alessandro Miressi
- Men’s 100m free (47.61)
- Nicolo Martinenghi
- Men’s 100m breast (58.84)
- Simona Quadarella
- Women’s 1500m free (15:46.99)
- Women’s 800mm free (8:17.14)
- Lorenzo Zazzeri
- Men’s 50m free (21.80)
- Maneul Frigo
- Men’s 4x100m free relay (21.81)
- Sara Franceschi
- Women’s 400m IM (4:37.86)