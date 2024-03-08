Pair Of Teenagers Add Names To Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 4 Of Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Two swims set the stage for Olympic qualification on day four of the Italian Trials, both at the hands of 17-year-old athletes.

First, Sara Curtis busted out a lifetime best of 24.56 in the heats of the women’s 50m free to establish herself as the stop-seeded swimmer. That checked in as a new Italian national record and European Junior Record.

Although Curtis’ effort in the evening was slightly slower in 24.63, the teen still won the gold and dipped under the QT needed for Paris.

Then, in the men’s 200m free, World Junior Championships silver medalist Alessandro Ragaini stole the show. Ragaini crushed a lifetime best of 1:45.83 to take the event ahead of reigning national record holder Filippo Megli.

Ragaini had never before been under the 1:47 threshold, let alone the 1:46 barrier, having established a new lifetime best of 1:47.12 in the morning heats.

He also added his name to the Olympic roster for this year’s Games.

New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster for Individual Events Through Day 4 Of Trials

Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships