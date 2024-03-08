Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pair Of Teenagers Add Names To Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 4 Of Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Two swims set the stage for Olympic qualification on day four of the Italian Trials, both at the hands of 17-year-old athletes.

First, Sara Curtis busted out a lifetime best of 24.56 in the heats of the women’s 50m free to establish herself as the stop-seeded swimmer. That checked in as a new Italian national record and European Junior Record.

Although Curtis’ effort in the evening was slightly slower in 24.63, the teen still won the gold and dipped under the QT needed for Paris.

Then, in the men’s 200m free, World Junior Championships silver medalist Alessandro Ragaini stole the show. Ragaini crushed a lifetime best of 1:45.83 to take the event ahead of reigning national record holder Filippo Megli.

Ragaini had never before been under the 1:47 threshold, let alone the 1:46 barrier, having established a new lifetime best of 1:47.12 in the morning heats.

He also added his name to the Olympic roster for this year’s Games.

New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster for Individual Events Through Day 4 Of Trials

Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships

  • Gregorio Paltrinieri
    • Men’s 1500m free (14:41.38)
    • Men’s 800m free (7:42.98)
  • Thomas Ceccon
    • Men’s 100m back (52.82)
  • Alberto Razzetti
    • Men’s 200m IM (1:56.21)
    • Men’s 400m IM (4:09.29)
    • Men’s 200m fly (1:55.09)
  • Benedetta Pilato
    • Women’s 100m breast (1:05.80)
  • Alessandro Miressi
    • Men’s 100m free (47.61)
  • Nicolo Martinenghi
    • Men’s 100m breast (58.84)
  • Simona Quadarella
    • Women’s 1500m free (15:46.99)
    • Women’s 800mm free (8:17.14)
  • Lorenzo Zazzeri
    • Men’s 50m free (21.80)
  • Maneul Frigo
    • Men’s 4x100m free relay (21.81)
  • Sara Franceschi
    • Women’s 400m IM (4:37.86)

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!