2024 Italian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The third finals session of the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials features the men’s 800 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 free, and women’s 1500 free.

After qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 50 free on Tuesday night, 24-year-old Leonardo Deplano added the 100 free to his summer schedule with a personal-best 48.09 in prelims this morning, shaving almost half a second off his previous-best 48.61 from 2022. He’ll be joined by Italian record holder Alessandro Miressi (48.93) and versatile star Thomas Ceccon (49.36) in tonight’s final.

The only other Olympic qualifier this week was 28-year-old Lisa Angiolini in the 100 breast (1:06.00) on Tuesday. Among the six Olympic events on tonight’s slate, only four Italians have punched their tickets to Paris so far:

Men’s 800 free – Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:42.98)

Men’s 200 IM – Alberto Razzetti (1:56.21)

Men’s 100 free – Alessandro Miressi (47.61)

(47.61) Women’s 1500 free – Simona Quadarella (15:46.99)

Qualifying began at the Absolute Championships in November and was also on the line at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Any remaining spots can also be filled at the Sette Colli Trophy in June.

Chiara Tarantino was the only woman under 55 seconds in the 100 free prelims this morning at 54.98, still about a second and half behind the Italian Olympic standard in the event.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

Italian record: 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltrinieri – 2019

Italian Olympic standard: 7:42.8

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 7:51.65

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 7:54.01

Top 8:

Luca De Tullio won the 800 free by more than five seconds with a time of 7:49.01, within a few seconds of his personal-best 7:46.52 that earned him a spot in the 2024 World Championships final last month in Doha, Qatar. Although the 20-year-old distance specialist is well under the Olympic ‘A’ cut (7:51.65), he’s still a few seconds away from the Italian Olympic standard in this event (7:42.8).

Ivan Giovannoni placed 2nd in 7:54.48, eking past Davide Marchello (7:54.57) by less than a tenth of a second. Giovannoni narrowly missed his lifetime best of 7:54.29 from last June’s Sette Colli Trophy while Marchello dropped almost two seconds off his previous-best 7:56.35 from last April’s Italian National Championships.

De Tullio, Giovannoni, and Marchello were the only swimmers under eight minutes tonight as Pasquale Sanzullo placed 4th in 8:00.69. Sanzullo has been as fast as 7:58.20 last April.

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Italian record: 2:09.3, Sara Franceschi – 2023

Italian Olympic standard: 2:10.9

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 2:11.47

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 2:12.13

Top 8:

Sara Franceschi – 2:11.29 Anita Gastaldi – 2:11.87 Chiara Della Corte – 2:12.50 Francesca Fresia – 2:13.77 Claudia Di Passio – 2:15.01 Francesca Fangio – 2:15.77 Anna Pirovano – 2:15.91 Giada Alzetta – 2:16.40

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Italian record: 1:56.21, Alberto Razzetti – 2023

Italian Olympic standard: 1:57.6

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 1:57.94

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 1:58.53

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Italian record: 53.18, Federica Pellegrini – 2016

Italian Olympic standard: 53.5

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 53.61

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 53.88

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Italian record: 47.45, Alessandro Miressi – 2021

Italian Olympic standard: 48.2

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 48.34

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 48.58

Top 8:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final

Italian record: 15:40.89, Simona Quadarella – 2019

Italian Olympic standard: 15:55.0

Olympic ‘A’ cut: 16:09.09

Olympic ‘B’ cut: 16:13.94

Top 8: