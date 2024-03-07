Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Opts For 500 Free Over 200 IM On Day 2 Of Pac-12s

Comments: 16

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the first day of individual events at the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Arizona State’s Leon Marchand has opted to swim the 500 freestyle over the 200 IM.

Marchand is the NCAA record holder in the 200 IM as he swam a 1:36.34 at 2023 NCAAs and is the only swimmer to ever go under the 1:38 mark. Cal’s Destin Lasco is the #2 performer all time with a 1:38.10 but Lasco is currently at the Westmont Pro Series instead of the Pac-12 Championships. That showdown will most likely go down at NCAAs.

Marchand would have been the top seed in the 200 IM but instead, he is the #5 seed in the 500 free. He will swim next to teammate Julian Hill this morning. Marchand has only swam the 500 free twice in his collegiate career. He swam a 4:07.81 in February 2023 and a 4:14.34 in October 2023. His time from last season would have placed Marchand as the top seed.

Last night, Marchand helped the Arizona State men to an NCAA record swimming a 22.71 50 breaststroke split. He also led off the team’s 800 free relay in a personal best time.

Although Marchand has a personal best faster than his entry time, from a point perspective, Marchand can only go up. In the 200 IM, fellow teammate Hubert Kos is the top seed whereas Stanford’s Rex Maurer is the top seed in the 500 free.

The Arizona State men lead the way in the 50 freestyle as a group of the Cal men are swimming at Pro Swim-Westmont this week including Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger. Both swimmers would have been some of the favorites to win the 50 free but with their absences, the Arizona State men have the top 3 seeds.

With what looks like will be the team-title in hand, Marchand is now going for records in his “secondary” events. Some may even say he is going “Dressel-mode.”

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alex Wilson
16 seconds ago

ASU is now likely to have Leon Marchand, Julian Hill, Zalan Sarkany, and Daniel Matheson in the 500 A final based on prior times

0
0
Reply
Cleo Lemon
3 minutes ago

Just think this is an extra minute of Marchand we get to see in championship season this year, I feel spoiled😊

0
0
Reply
Alex Wilson
4 minutes ago

This makes sense. As even with Marchand swimming the 500 free ASU is likely to have Hubert Kos, Owen McDonald, David Schlicht, and Cale Matter all in the 200 IM final.

1
0
Reply
Cleo Lemon
4 minutes ago

*deleted*

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Cleo Lemon
0
0
Reply
KSW
10 minutes ago

He’ll get the NCAA Record tonight. Mark my words

1
-1
Reply
Andrew
19 minutes ago

prob gonna go 4:07 mid

0
0
Reply
woods
36 minutes ago

4:07.78

3
0
Reply
Yup
Reply to  woods
16 minutes ago

4:06.99

0
0
Reply
tea rex
36 minutes ago

IT’S MARCHAND MADNESSSSSSS!!!!!!

4
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!