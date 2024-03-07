Leon Marchand Opts For 500 Free Over 200 IM On Day 2 Of Pac-12s

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)

On the first day of individual events at the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships, Arizona State’s Leon Marchand has opted to swim the 500 freestyle over the 200 IM.

Marchand is the NCAA record holder in the 200 IM as he swam a 1:36.34 at 2023 NCAAs and is the only swimmer to ever go under the 1:38 mark. Cal’s Destin Lasco is the #2 performer all time with a 1:38.10 but Lasco is currently at the Westmont Pro Series instead of the Pac-12 Championships. That showdown will most likely go down at NCAAs.

Marchand would have been the top seed in the 200 IM but instead, he is the #5 seed in the 500 free. He will swim next to teammate Julian Hill this morning. Marchand has only swam the 500 free twice in his collegiate career. He swam a 4:07.81 in February 2023 and a 4:14.34 in October 2023. His time from last season would have placed Marchand as the top seed.

Last night, Marchand helped the Arizona State men to an NCAA record swimming a 22.71 50 breaststroke split. He also led off the team’s 800 free relay in a personal best time.

Although Marchand has a personal best faster than his entry time, from a point perspective, Marchand can only go up. In the 200 IM, fellow teammate Hubert Kos is the top seed whereas Stanford’s Rex Maurer is the top seed in the 500 free.

The Arizona State men lead the way in the 50 freestyle as a group of the Cal men are swimming at Pro Swim-Westmont this week including Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger. Both swimmers would have been some of the favorites to win the 50 free but with their absences, the Arizona State men have the top 3 seeds.

With what looks like will be the team-title in hand, Marchand is now going for records in his “secondary” events. Some may even say he is going “Dressel-mode.”