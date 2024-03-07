Katie Ledecky Announces New Book, Due for a June 11th Drop Before US Olympic Trials

7-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is releasing a new memoir, Just Add Water, on June 11th, four days before the start of the US Olympic Trials.

Published by Simon & Schuster, the book is edited by Emily Simonson, who has worked on projects including Fathoms by Rebecca Giggs, winner of the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

From the publisher:

“This candid and inspiring memoir charts Ledecky’s life in swimming. It details her start in Bethesda, Maryland, where she played sharks and minnows and first discovered the joy of the pool; her early foray into the Olympics at the tender age of fifteen where, as the youngest member of the American team, she stunned everyone by winning her first gold medal; her time balancing competition and her education at Stanford University; how she developed a champion’s mindset that has allowed her to persevere through so many meets, even under intense pressure; and how she has maintained her dominance in a sport where success depends on milliseconds. You learn how every element of her life—from the support of her family to the tutelage of her coaches, from her childhood spent in summer league swimming to the bright lights of Olympic pools in London, Rio, and Tokyo—set her up to become the champion she is.”

Ledecky says that she dug back into all of her old journals for stories and insights into the book, including those in the lead-up to her breakout at the 2012 Olympic Games.

I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had. I first started keeping a journal when I was 14 years old, to document my training in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics. Paging through them last year, I realized these journals included elements of my wider story in swimming. I also wanted to be able to show that I wouldn’t be where I am without the love, support, and encouragement of people who have influenced me. I’ve really enjoyed the ride, this journey, and I hope readers will, too.

Ledecky, 26, has had a big week of endorsements in the buildup to the Olympic Games, also announcing a five-year deal with sportswear brand Athleta as her official dryland partner.

Ledecky is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time Olympic silver-medalist, and 21-time World Champion in swimming. She is currently training out of the pro group at the University of Florida.