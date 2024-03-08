Marchand Will Swim the 400 IM, Kos Will Not on Day 3 of Pac-12 Championships (HEAT SHEETS)

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheets

After opting for the 500 free and not the 200 IM on day 2 of the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, Arizona State junior Leon Marchand will swim the race that he is most famous for, the 400 IM, on Friday.

Marchand is the NCAA Record holder in the event in 3:28.82, though he’s technically the #2 seed on Friday after missing most of the Sun Devils’ mid-season invite with mono. He was 3:37 in a dual meet in the fall, but Arizona State instead entered him with a 3:38.61.

While the 500 free was not his usual day 2 choice (he swam the 200 IM at every other collegiate championship in his career so far), he still managed to swim the fastest-time ever in the event on Thursday, allegedly without rest.

Arizona State actually has the three-fastest 400 IMers in the Pac-12 this season, and five out of the six best, so they took the opportunity to have Hubert Kos, the conference’s best 400 IMer this season, race the 100 back instead. There, he is the #1 seed in 44.37 ahead of teammates Jack Dolan (45.09) and Jack Wadsworth (45.90). Cal’s Destin Lasco and Bjorn Seeliger, who would be the #1 and #3 seeds, are both racing at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont this week.

Aside from those Cal guys, who we knew about before the meet, most other swimmers are entered in the races one would expect. That includes the 200 free, where Owen McDonald of Arizona State, who had a huge drop to go 1:39.35 for 2nd in the 200 IM on Thursday behind Kos; and Stanford’s Henry McFadden, who was on the US 800 free relay at Worlds last summer and split 1:30.87 on the relay on Wednesday, will both race. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov will not, focusing on the 100 fly instead (he would have been the 4th seed in the 200 free).

Team Scores After Day 2

Diving, which took place last week with the women’s meet, are already factored in below.