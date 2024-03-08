Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon’s Teammate Drew Kibler Confirms: Marchand UNRESTED, Still Breaks 500FR NCAA Record

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

A part of the ASU Pro squad, Drew Kibler trains with Leon Marchand daily. Kibler, who is racing in Westmont, IL at the Pro Swim Series this weekend, confirmed that Marchand received hardly ANY rest going into the Pac-12 Championships… and he still broke the NCAA record in the 500 free.

This is contrary to what we heard from Jonny Kulow after the ASU men broke the NCAA record last night in the 200 medley relay, who stated ASU is FULLy shaved and tapered for this meet.

1
Coach MM
19 minutes ago

Well, if he rests he might get out of shape and go slower….

