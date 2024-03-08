15 Year Old Paige Downey Swims 8:43.24 LCM 800 Free On Night 1 Of Iowa City Sectionals

2024 Iowa City Spring Sectionals

March 7-11, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Iowa City, Iowa

Meet Mobile “2024 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series”

Some of the top swimmers in the country are competing in Iowa City this weekend at sectionals. Night 1 included the 800 free as well as the 800 free relay.

15 year old Paige Downey (Gold Medal Swim Club) won the women’s 800 free in a 8:43.24, finishing about 15 seconds ahead of teammate Ellie Kayser who touched in a 8:58.06. Downey’s previous best was a 8:46.80 which she swam last July at US Summer Juniors to finish 9th. Kayser had a huge drop from her previous best of a 9:07.22. Skylar Knowlton was 3rd in a 9:02.06.

Raymond Hesser led the way in the men’s 800 free touching in a 8:04.74. Hesser’s previous best stood at a 8:08.07 which he swam to finish 6th at Summer Juniors Nationals last July. Lukas Vetkoetter finished behind Hesser in a 8:07.07, faster than his previous best from Summer Juniors by over five seconds. Vetkoetter is headed to Georgia Tech this fall. Miles Cratsenberg was 3rd in a 8:24.48.

Iowa Flyers Swim Club led the way in the boys 800 free relay. The team of Jozsef Polyak, Max Gerke, Owen Chiles, and Hayden Hakes touched in a 7:42.34 to finish over two seconds ahead of Bluefish Swim Club who was 2nd in a 7:44.82. Polyak led off in a new personal best of a 1:53.15, faster than his old best of a 1:54.01. Chiles notably split a 1:53.29 flying start. The Iowa Flyers relay set a new team as well as Iowa LSC record.

The women’s 800 free relay results do not show up on Meet Mobile yet and are not available on a website yet. SwimSwam has requested the results and will update once available