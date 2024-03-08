15 Year Old Paige Downey Swims 8:43.24 LCM 800 Free On Night 1 Of Iowa City Sectionals

2024 Iowa City Spring Sectionals
- March 7-11, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Meet Mobile “2024 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series”
Some of the top swimmers in the country are competing in Iowa City this weekend at sectionals. Night 1 included the 800 free as well as the 800 free relay.
15 year old Paige Downey (Gold Medal Swim Club) won the women’s 800 free in a 8:43.24, finishing about 15 seconds ahead of teammate Ellie Kayser who touched in a 8:58.06. Downey’s previous best was a 8:46.80 which she swam last July at US Summer Juniors to finish 9th. Kayser had a huge drop from her previous best of a 9:07.22. Skylar Knowlton was 3rd in a 9:02.06.
Raymond Hesser led the way in the men’s 800 free touching in a 8:04.74. Hesser’s previous best stood at a 8:08.07 which he swam to finish 6th at Summer Juniors Nationals last July. Lukas Vetkoetter finished behind Hesser in a 8:07.07, faster than his previous best from Summer Juniors by over five seconds. Vetkoetter is headed to Georgia Tech this fall. Miles Cratsenberg was 3rd in a 8:24.48.
Iowa Flyers Swim Club led the way in the boys 800 free relay. The team of Jozsef Polyak, Max Gerke, Owen Chiles, and Hayden Hakes touched in a 7:42.34 to finish over two seconds ahead of Bluefish Swim Club who was 2nd in a 7:44.82. Polyak led off in a new personal best of a 1:53.15, faster than his old best of a 1:54.01. Chiles notably split a 1:53.29 flying start. The Iowa Flyers relay set a new team as well as Iowa LSC record.
The women’s 800 free relay results do not show up on Meet Mobile yet and are not available on a website yet. SwimSwam has requested the results and will update once available