2024 MN Boy’s HS State Champs: Breck-Blake Wins 8th Class A Title, Edina Reclaims AA Crown

2024 MSHSL BOY’S SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 29-March 2, 2024

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The 2024 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Boy’s Swimming & Diving Championships were held earlier this month at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

On the Class A side (smaller school), the Breck-Blake co-op came away with their eighth consecutive state title. For Class AA, Edina improved on last year’s runner-up finish to reclaim the championship title.

Top 3 Teams – Class A:

Breck-Blake – 327 St. Thomas – 224 Hutchinson – 209

Top 3 Teams – Class AA:

Edina – 289 Minnetonka – 283 Prior Lake – 252

Class A Recap

The Breck-Blake boys were dominant in their 8th straight win with a 103-point margin of victory of St. Thomas in 2nd. They captured a total of four individual events, as well as all three relays.

Leading the way for Breck-Blake was senior Andrew Colgan, who picked up wins in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Colgan, a Colorado College commit, dropped nearly two seconds in prelims of the 200 IM (1:51.25), and later won the event with a 1:51.72 in finals. He was also faster in prelims of the 100 breast, where he hit a best time of 53.77 before clocking a 54.43 to take 1st in finals.

Henry Webb and Josiah March rounded out Breck-Blake’s individual winners. Webb, a junior and Yale recruit, took 1st in the 200 freestyle with a 1:37.31 in finals. He took down the Class A record in prelims with a time of 1:36.94, good for a best time by just over half a second.

March, a senior, clocked a personal best and Class A record time of 4:32.99 to take the 500. The Johns Hopkins commit was also the runner-up behind his teammate in the 200 with a best time of 1:41.56.

Hutchinson junior Conner Hogan was the only other swimmer to take 1st in both of his individual races. He stopped the clock at 20.13 to win the 50 free for the 2nd year in a row, while in the 100 free he logged a personal best time of 43.80 to set a new Class A record. Hogan is committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Other Event Winners:

1-meter diving: Kyler Kavanagh (Alexandria) – 465.65

100 fly: Elliot Bartell (Mankato East) – 50.51

100 back: Josh Kraby (Northfield) – 51.91

Class AA Recap

Edina ultimately topped the team standings with a score of 289, narrowly edging out Minnetonka in 2nd with 283 points. Edina collected a total of three events wins, with two individual titles and one relay.

Junior Jiarui Xue successfully defended his title in the 500 with a time of 4:25.19, which marked a new personal best by a few tenths of a second. In the 50 free, senior Rohan D’Souza got his hand on the wall 1st at 20.55, also setting a new best time in the process. Both Xue and D’Souza were on Edina’s winning 200 freestyle relay, where they teamed up with Jack Goepfirch and Joe Hemberger to post a time of 1:23.13.

St. Cloud Tech’s Micah Davis took home the title in both the 200 free and 100 fly for the second year in a row. The sophomore knocked nearly a second off his personal best in the 200 with a time of 1:36.74, while in the 100 fly he dropped a second for a 46.94. His performance in the 100 fly was not only a Class AA record, but also an all-time state meet record across both divisions.

Also setting a Class AA and all-time state meet record was Rosemount junior Lucas Gerten, who put up a total of 539.60 points to win his 3rd consecutive title in the 1-meter diving event.

Minnetonka sophomore Evan Witte was the other athlete to win two events, as he took 1st in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Witte clocked a 1:48.41 in the 200 IM to set a best time by nearly four seconds. He went two-for-two on best times with a 44.45 in prelims of the 100 free, then won the event with a 44.59 in finals.

Other Event Winners: