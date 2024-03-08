37-Year-Old Brooke Boak Makes Olympic Trials Cut in First 50 Free Since 2008

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Swimming at the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series, 37-Year-Old Brooke Boak clocked a 25.24 50m freestyle, which was significant for many reasons.

This was the first 50 meter freestyle Boak had swam since the 2008 Olympic Trials, having been entered in the meet with a yards time (22.38). Her prelims time undercuts the Olympic Trials cut by over .4 (25.69), punching her ticket to Indianapolis in June. To boot, Boak qualified as the 5th fastest performer, slotting her into the A-Final for tonight.

She swam that 50 free at a meet in January hosted at Cal.

You may remember Brooke as Brooke Bishop, her maiden name and the one under which she swam when she finished 6th at the 2008 US Olympic Trials in the 50 free, swimming 25.16.

In 2007, she was 5th at NCAAs in the 50 free (22.17) and 6th in the 100 back (53.67). She was also an NCSA Junior National Champion in 2004 in the 50 free.

Boak is now the mother of three young children with her husband Stephen. She says she finally has time to train again and wanted to set a goal, so in September she decided to go after Trials (after swimming a 10-second 25 yard free at her kids’ summer league meet).