2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – St Thomas Gearing for an Upset

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 4

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

No one has been able to match Keiser’s depth all weekend, and that fact was on particular display this morning, as the Seahawks put four swimmers in the A final of the 100 free and two each in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly. They are also expected to score two “up” and one “down” in the 1650 free and come in seeded #1 in the 4×100 free relay (which is no surprise given the four swimmers in the top 8 of the 100 free).

St Thomas struggled this morning but stand unchallenged at number 2 in the team standings. Milligan and Olivet Nazarene have been battling for third place. While ONU outscored their seedings by 10 points and Milligan came in -17 under expectations, Milligan is still expected to come out on top in the final standings.

The next three spots are still up for grabs, but Indiana Wesleyan had a huge morning, gaining 24.5 points from their seedings, and could pass Lindsey Wilson and SCAD in team rankings.

Scores After Day 3 – Women

Team Day 3 Keiser 426.5 St. Thomas 306 Olivet Nazarene 221 Milligan 220 Lindsey Wilson 206 Indiana Wesleyan 175 SCAD 162 Cumberlands 152 Master’s 139 Bethel (IN) 97 St. Ambrose 79.5 Loyola New Orleans 60 Arizona Christian 36 Union 35 Brenau 34 Life 33 University of St. Mary 32 St. Mary (KS) 32 Thomas 30 College of St. Mary 14 Ave Maria 12 Midland 4

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1M Diving Keiser 12/3 2/1 2/0 4/0 2/1 2/1 0/0 Indiana Wesleyan 5/2 1/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 2/0 Olivet Nazarene 5/2 1/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 Milligan 4/3 1/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 SCAD 4/3 2/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 St. Thomas 3/5 1/0 0/0 1/3 1/0 0/2 0/0 Cumberlands 2/2 0/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lindsey Wilson 2/2 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 Aquinas 2/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 Master’s 1/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 Thomas 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Bethel (IN) 0/4 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 St. Ambrose 0/4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Arizona Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Brenau 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 College of Idaho 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 College of St. Mary 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Life 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Loyola New Orleans 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Midway 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Point 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Union 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1M Diving 400 Free Relay Keiser 242 35 35.5 63 34 34 0 40 Indiana Wesleyan 104 11 29.5 0 7 9 29 18 Milligan 104 16 15 13 5 29 0 26 SCAD 103 32 9 5 16 13 0 28 St. Thomas 97 13 0 23 20 7 0 34 Olivet Nazarene 88 12 12 12 15 23 0 14 Cumberlands 70 6 12 20 0 0 0 32 Lindsey Wilson 68 0 17 9 3 15 0 24 Master’s 58 0 7 3 4 14 0 30 Bethel (IN) 40 9 0 7 2 0 0 22 Aquinas 38 0 2 0 0 0 36 0 St. Ambrose 33 9 0 0 9 5 0 10 Thomas 22 9 13 0 0 0 0 0 Loyola New Orleans 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brenau 14 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 College of Idaho 13 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 Union 13 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 Arizona Christian 12 0 0 0 0 4 0 8 College of St. Mary 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 Life 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 6 University of St. Mary 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 St. Mary (KS) 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Midway 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Point 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank Keiser 427 242 668 St. Thomas 306 97 403 Milligan 220 104 324 Olivet Nazarene 221 88 309 Indiana Wesleyan 175 104 279 Lindsey Wilson 206 68 274 SCAD 162 103 265 Cumberlands 152 70 222 Master’s 139 58 197 Bethel (IN) 97 40 137 St. Ambrose 79.5 33 113 Loyola New Orleans 60 15 75 Thomas 30 22 52 Arizona Christian 36 12 48 Brenau 34 14 48 Union 35 13 48 Life 33 9 42 Aquinas 0 38 38 University of St. Mary 32 4 36 St. Mary (KS) 32 4 36 College of St. Mary 14 12 26 College of Idaho 0 13 13 Ave Maria 12 0 12 Midland 4 0 4 Midway 0 2 2 Point 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

St Thomas appears to have done the impossible. Coming into the meet seeded to finish a distant second to Keiser, 141 points separating the two teams, the Bobcats have slowly but surely closed the gap and, after an enormous performance on Saturday morning, might overtake the Seahawks tonight. St Thomas added 44.5 points from their seedings, notably placing 4 swimmers in the A final of the 100 free, 3 in the 200 back, 2 in the 200 fly, and 1 in the 100 breast. Add to that an expected 2 swimmers in the top 8 of the 1650 free, and St Thomas will have 12 “up” tonight. As long as they more or less hold their spots and do not disqualify their relay, they could snap Keiser’s winning streak and take home the men’s title.

Scores After Day 3 – Men

Team Day 3 Keiser 450 St. Thomas 428 Cumberlands 296 Milligan 246 SCAD 217 St. Ambrose 208 Master’s 126 Thomas 115 Bethel (IN) 110 Olivet Nazarene 85 Lindsey Wilson 76 Ave Maria 75 Loyola New Orleans 72 Aquinas 61 Life 40 Bethel (TN) 14 Arizona Christian 13 Point 11 Ottawa Arizona 7 Campbellsville 6 Midland 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly St. Thomas 12/3 2/0 3/1 4/0 1/0 2/2 Keiser 9/2 1/0 3/0 2/0 2/1 1/1 Milligan 5/4 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 3/2 SCAD 5/2 1/0 1/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 Cumberlands 3/6 0/1 1/1 0/2 2/1 0/1 Lindsey Wilson 1/4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Life 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Olivet Nazarene 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Thomas 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Midland 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Ottawa Arizona 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 St. Ambrose 0/4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 Master’s 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Arizona Christian 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bethel (IN) 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Campbellsville 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay St. Thomas 226 23 49.5 64 13 36 40 Keiser 180 15 40.5 31 42 17 34 SCAD 115 17 17 32 0 17 32 Milligan 113 18 0 2 16 51 26 Cumberlands 104 1 29 7 30 7 30 Lindsey Wilson 54 28 2 0 2 0 22 St. Ambrose 52 6 0 0 3 15 28 Olivet Nazarene 45 13 7 1 0 0 24 Life 32 20 6 0 6 0 0 Master’s 31 9 0 7 1 0 14 Thomas 29 0 3 0 14 0 12 Loyola New Orleans 22 0 0 6 8 0 8 Ave Maria 18 0 0 0 0 0 18 Bethel (IN) 13 2 1 0 0 0 10 Midland 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 Ottawa Arizona 12 0 0 0 0 12 0 Arizona Christian 11 3 0 0 8 0 0 Campbellsville 5 0 0 5 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Men