2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – St Thomas Gearing for an Upset

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
No one has been able to match Keiser’s depth all weekend, and that fact was on particular display this morning, as the Seahawks put four swimmers in the A final of the 100 free and two each in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly. They are also expected to score two “up” and one “down” in the 1650 free and come in seeded #1 in the 4×100 free relay (which is no surprise given the four swimmers in the top 8 of the 100 free).
St Thomas struggled this morning but stand unchallenged at number 2 in the team standings. Milligan and Olivet Nazarene have been battling for third place. While ONU outscored their seedings by 10 points and Milligan came in -17 under expectations, Milligan is still expected to come out on top in the final standings.
The next three spots are still up for grabs, but Indiana Wesleyan had a huge morning, gaining 24.5 points from their seedings, and could pass Lindsey Wilson and SCAD in team rankings.
Scores After Day 3 – Women
Team
Day 3
Keiser
426.5
St. Thomas
306
Olivet Nazarene
221
Milligan
220
Lindsey Wilson
206
Indiana Wesleyan
175
SCAD
162
Cumberlands
152
Master’s
139
Bethel (IN)
97
St. Ambrose
79.5
Loyola New Orleans
60
Arizona Christian
36
Union
35
Brenau
34
Life
33
University of St. Mary
32
St. Mary (KS)
32
Thomas
30
College of St. Mary
14
Ave Maria
12
Midland
4
Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
1M Diving
Keiser
12/3
2/1
2/0
4/0
2/1
2/1
0/0
Indiana Wesleyan
5/2
1/0
2/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
2/0
Olivet Nazarene
5/2
1/0
1/1
1/0
1/0
1/1
0/0
Milligan
4/3
1/0
0/2
1/0
0/1
2/0
0/0
SCAD
4/3
2/0
0/2
0/1
1/0
1/0
0/0
St. Thomas
3/5
1/0
0/0
1/3
1/0
0/2
0/0
Cumberlands
2/2
0/1
1/0
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Lindsey Wilson
2/2
0/0
1/0
0/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
Aquinas
2/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
Master’s
1/3
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
Thomas
1/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Bethel (IN)
0/4
0/2
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
St. Ambrose
0/4
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
Arizona Christian
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Brenau
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
College of Idaho
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
College of St. Mary
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Life
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Loyola New Orleans
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Midway
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Point
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Union
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
Team
All
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
1M Diving
400 Free Relay
Keiser
242
35
35.5
63
34
34
0
40
Indiana Wesleyan
104
11
29.5
0
7
9
29
18
Milligan
104
16
15
13
5
29
0
26
SCAD
103
32
9
5
16
13
0
28
St. Thomas
97
13
0
23
20
7
0
34
Olivet Nazarene
88
12
12
12
15
23
0
14
Cumberlands
70
6
12
20
0
0
0
32
Lindsey Wilson
68
0
17
9
3
15
0
24
Master’s
58
0
7
3
4
14
0
30
Bethel (IN)
40
9
0
7
2
0
0
22
Aquinas
38
0
2
0
0
0
36
0
St. Ambrose
33
9
0
0
9
5
0
10
Thomas
22
9
13
0
0
0
0
0
Loyola New Orleans
15
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Brenau
14
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
College of Idaho
13
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
Union
13
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
Arizona Christian
12
0
0
0
0
4
0
8
College of St. Mary
12
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
Life
9
0
3
0
0
0
0
6
University of St. Mary
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
St. Mary (KS)
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Midway
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
Point
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Projected Day 4 Scores – Women
Team
Day 3 Actual
Day 4 Scored Prelims
Day 4 Projected Rank
Keiser
427
242
668
St. Thomas
306
97
403
Milligan
220
104
324
Olivet Nazarene
221
88
309
Indiana Wesleyan
175
104
279
Lindsey Wilson
206
68
274
SCAD
162
103
265
Cumberlands
152
70
222
Master’s
139
58
197
Bethel (IN)
97
40
137
St. Ambrose
79.5
33
113
Loyola New Orleans
60
15
75
Thomas
30
22
52
Arizona Christian
36
12
48
Brenau
34
14
48
Union
35
13
48
Life
33
9
42
Aquinas
0
38
38
University of St. Mary
32
4
36
St. Mary (KS)
32
4
36
College of St. Mary
14
12
26
College of Idaho
0
13
13
Ave Maria
12
0
12
Midland
4
0
4
Midway
0
2
2
Point
0
1
1
Men’s Meet
St Thomas appears to have done the impossible. Coming into the meet seeded to finish a distant second to Keiser, 141 points separating the two teams, the Bobcats have slowly but surely closed the gap and, after an enormous performance on Saturday morning, might overtake the Seahawks tonight. St Thomas added 44.5 points from their seedings, notably placing 4 swimmers in the A final of the 100 free, 3 in the 200 back, 2 in the 200 fly, and 1 in the 100 breast. Add to that an expected 2 swimmers in the top 8 of the 1650 free, and St Thomas will have 12 “up” tonight. As long as they more or less hold their spots and do not disqualify their relay, they could snap Keiser’s winning streak and take home the men’s title.
Scores After Day 3 – Men
Team
Day 3
Keiser
450
St. Thomas
428
Cumberlands
296
Milligan
246
SCAD
217
St. Ambrose
208
Master’s
126
Thomas
115
Bethel (IN)
110
Olivet Nazarene
85
Lindsey Wilson
76
Ave Maria
75
Loyola New Orleans
72
Aquinas
61
Life
40
Bethel (TN)
14
Arizona Christian
13
Point
11
Ottawa Arizona
7
Campbellsville
6
Midland
1
Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
St. Thomas
12/3
2/0
3/1
4/0
1/0
2/2
Keiser
9/2
1/0
3/0
2/0
2/1
1/1
Milligan
5/4
1/1
0/0
0/1
1/0
3/2
SCAD
5/2
1/0
1/1
2/1
0/0
1/0
Cumberlands
3/6
0/1
1/1
0/2
2/1
0/1
Lindsey Wilson
1/4
1/2
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Life
1/2
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Olivet Nazarene
1/2
1/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Thomas
1/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
Midland
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Ottawa Arizona
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
St. Ambrose
0/4
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/2
Master’s
0/3
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
Arizona Christian
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Bethel (IN)
0/2
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Loyola New Orleans
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
Campbellsville
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …