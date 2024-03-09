Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – St Thomas Gearing for an Upset

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 4

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

No one has been able to match Keiser’s depth all weekend, and that fact was on particular display this morning, as the Seahawks put four swimmers in the A final of the 100 free and two each in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly. They are also expected to score two “up” and one “down” in the 1650 free and come in seeded #1 in the 4×100 free relay (which is no surprise given the four swimmers in the top 8 of the 100 free).

St Thomas struggled this morning but stand unchallenged at number 2 in the team standings. Milligan and Olivet Nazarene have been battling for third place. While ONU outscored their seedings by 10 points and Milligan came in -17 under expectations, Milligan is still expected to come out on top in the final standings.

The next three spots are still up for grabs, but Indiana Wesleyan had a huge morning, gaining 24.5 points from their seedings, and could pass Lindsey Wilson and SCAD in team rankings.

Scores After Day 3 – Women

Team Day 3
Keiser 426.5
St. Thomas 306
Olivet Nazarene 221
Milligan 220
Lindsey Wilson 206
Indiana Wesleyan 175
SCAD 162
Cumberlands 152
Master’s 139
Bethel (IN) 97
St. Ambrose 79.5
Loyola New Orleans 60
Arizona Christian 36
Union 35
Brenau 34
Life 33
University of St. Mary 32
St. Mary (KS) 32
Thomas 30
College of St. Mary 14
Ave Maria 12
Midland 4

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1M Diving
Keiser 12/3 2/1 2/0 4/0 2/1 2/1 0/0
Indiana Wesleyan 5/2 1/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 2/0
Olivet Nazarene 5/2 1/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 1/1 0/0
Milligan 4/3 1/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/0
SCAD 4/3 2/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
St. Thomas 3/5 1/0 0/0 1/3 1/0 0/2 0/0
Cumberlands 2/2 0/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lindsey Wilson 2/2 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0
Aquinas 2/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0
Master’s 1/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0
Thomas 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Bethel (IN) 0/4 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
St. Ambrose 0/4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Arizona Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Brenau 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
College of Idaho 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
College of St. Mary 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Life 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Loyola New Orleans 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Midway 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Point 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Union 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1M Diving 400 Free Relay
Keiser 242 35 35.5 63 34 34 0 40
Indiana Wesleyan 104 11 29.5 0 7 9 29 18
Milligan 104 16 15 13 5 29 0 26
SCAD 103 32 9 5 16 13 0 28
St. Thomas 97 13 0 23 20 7 0 34
Olivet Nazarene 88 12 12 12 15 23 0 14
Cumberlands 70 6 12 20 0 0 0 32
Lindsey Wilson 68 0 17 9 3 15 0 24
Master’s 58 0 7 3 4 14 0 30
Bethel (IN) 40 9 0 7 2 0 0 22
Aquinas 38 0 2 0 0 0 36 0
St. Ambrose 33 9 0 0 9 5 0 10
Thomas 22 9 13 0 0 0 0 0
Loyola New Orleans 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 12
Brenau 14 0 0 0 14 0 0 0
College of Idaho 13 0 0 0 0 0 13 0
Union 13 0 0 0 13 0 0 0
Arizona Christian 12 0 0 0 0 4 0 8
College of St. Mary 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0
Life 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 6
University of St. Mary 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
St. Mary (KS) 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Midway 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Point 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank
Keiser 427 242 668
St. Thomas 306 97 403
Milligan 220 104 324
Olivet Nazarene 221 88 309
Indiana Wesleyan 175 104 279
Lindsey Wilson 206 68 274
SCAD 162 103 265
Cumberlands 152 70 222
Master’s 139 58 197
Bethel (IN) 97 40 137
St. Ambrose 79.5 33 113
Loyola New Orleans 60 15 75
Thomas 30 22 52
Arizona Christian 36 12 48
Brenau 34 14 48
Union 35 13 48
Life 33 9 42
Aquinas 0 38 38
University of St. Mary 32 4 36
St. Mary (KS) 32 4 36
College of St. Mary 14 12 26
College of Idaho 0 13 13
Ave Maria 12 0 12
Midland 4 0 4
Midway 0 2 2
Point 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

St Thomas appears to have done the impossible. Coming into the meet seeded to finish a distant second to Keiser, 141 points separating the two teams, the Bobcats have slowly but surely closed the gap and, after an enormous performance on Saturday morning, might overtake the Seahawks tonight. St Thomas added 44.5 points from their seedings, notably placing 4 swimmers in the A final of the 100 free, 3 in the 200 back, 2 in the 200 fly, and 1 in the 100 breast. Add to that an expected 2 swimmers in the top 8 of the 1650 free, and St Thomas will have 12 “up” tonight. As long as they more or less hold their spots and do not disqualify their relay, they could snap Keiser’s winning streak and take home the men’s title.

Scores After Day 3 – Men

Team Day 3
Keiser 450
St. Thomas 428
Cumberlands 296
Milligan 246
SCAD 217
St. Ambrose 208
Master’s 126
Thomas 115
Bethel (IN) 110
Olivet Nazarene 85
Lindsey Wilson 76
Ave Maria 75
Loyola New Orleans 72
Aquinas 61
Life 40
Bethel (TN) 14
Arizona Christian 13
Point 11
Ottawa Arizona 7
Campbellsville 6
Midland 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly
St. Thomas 12/3 2/0 3/1 4/0 1/0 2/2
Keiser 9/2 1/0 3/0 2/0 2/1 1/1
Milligan 5/4 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 3/2
SCAD 5/2 1/0 1/1 2/1 0/0 1/0
Cumberlands 3/6 0/1 1/1 0/2 2/1 0/1
Lindsey Wilson 1/4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Life 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Olivet Nazarene 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Thomas 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Midland 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Ottawa Arizona 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
St. Ambrose 0/4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2
Master’s 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Arizona Christian 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Bethel (IN) 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Campbellsville 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay
St. Thomas 226 23 49.5 64 13 36 40
Keiser 180 15 40.5 31 42 17 34
SCAD 115 17 17 32 0 17 32
Milligan 113 18 0 2 16 51 26
Cumberlands 104 1 29 7 30 7 30
Lindsey Wilson 54 28 2 0 2 0 22
St. Ambrose 52 6 0 0 3 15 28
Olivet Nazarene 45 13 7 1 0 0 24
Life 32 20 6 0 6 0 0
Master’s 31 9 0 7 1 0 14
Thomas 29 0 3 0 14 0 12
Loyola New Orleans 22 0 0 6 8 0 8
Ave Maria 18 0 0 0 0 0 18
Bethel (IN) 13 2 1 0 0 0 10
Midland 12 0 0 0 12 0 0
Ottawa Arizona 12 0 0 0 0 12 0
Arizona Christian 11 3 0 0 8 0 0
Campbellsville 5 0 0 5 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Men

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank
St. Thomas 428 226 654
Keiser 450 180 630
Cumberlands 296 104 400
Milligan 246 113 359
SCAD 217 115 332
St. Ambrose 208 52 260
Master’s 126 31 157
Thomas 115 29 144
Lindsey Wilson 76 54 130
Olivet Nazarene 85 45 130
Bethel (IN) 110 13 123
Loyola New Orleans 72 22 94
Ave Maria 75 18 93
Life 40 32 72
Aquinas 61 0 61
Arizona Christian 13 11 24
Ottawa Arizona 7 12 19
Bethel (TN) 14 0 14
Midland 1 12 13
Campbellsville 6 5 11
Point 11 0 11

 

0
