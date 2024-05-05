Danielle Hill Notches 27.65 50 Back Irish Record At Ulster Championships

2024 ULSTER AGE GROUP & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, May 3rd – Sunday, May 5th

Aquamore Bocconi Sport Center, Bangor, Northern Ireland

LCM (50m)

Results: Meet Mobile – Ulster Age Group & Senior LC Champs 2024

The 2024 Ulster Age Group & Senior Championships taking place in Bangor, Northern Ireland saw a national record bite the dust at the hands of Danielle Hill.

25-year-old Hill raced in the women’s 50m back where she notched a winning effort of 27.64 to top the podium.

The Larne swimmer’s effort shaved .05 off her own previous Irish standard of 27.69 that she put on the books at the 2023 edition of this annual competition.

Her effort also lowered her previous season-best, a time of 27.75 she clocked at last month’s McCullagh International. At that meet, Hill established a new PB and national record of 1:00.16 in the 100m back.

Hill’s 27.69 now ranks 10th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Back Kaylee AUS

McKEOWN 2 Mollie

O'CALLAGHAN AUS 27.16 3 Kylie

MASSE CAN 27.23 4 Xueer

WANG CHN 27.35 5 Letian

WAN CHN 27.41 6 Claire

CURZAN USA 27.43 7 Iona

ANDERSON AUS 27.45 8 Lauren

Cox GBR 27.55 9 Ingrid

WILM CAN 27.61 10 Maria

KAMENEVA RUS 27.73 View Top 31»

Hill also raced in the women’s 50m free at this competition where she took gold in a mark of 25.56, just over half a second off her lifetime best and national record of 25.15 established at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ace owns 5 Irish LCM national records in all with more than half having been clocked this year: