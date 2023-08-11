Daily Swim Coach Workout #912

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

3x

100 free fins 4 dolphin off wall 1:40

100 free fulcrum connected 1:40

100 free kick board 2:10



12×25 backstroke fins – connection, connection plus, hokie right/left, 11 pull, right only, left only, swim

4x

12.5 streamline free kick on surface no breath

10 rockets streamline

3 arm out front mid pool flip turn, pull, roll and feet apart

25 mid pool free flip turn

12.5 scull/kick in place for 5 seconds into choice fast finish

25 side pool dive with both feet forward glide to 12.5 no kick or splash, 12.5 fly finish with full extension



16×25 o) 8 fast vertical fly kicks/25 with 8 fast under then choice kick rest of way e)12 surface kicks free/4 fast under all the way :45

2x

300 pds 100 free/50 stroke choice on 4:10

100 drill choice 2:00

16×25 stroke drill/swim/build on :35



2x dive 25 fast for time choice for fun