Daily Swim Coach Workout #912

Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
3x
100 free fins 4 dolphin off wall 1:40
100 free fulcrum connected 1:40
100 free kick board 2:10
12×25 backstroke fins – connection, connection plus, hokie right/left, 11 pull, right only, left only, swim
4x
12.5 streamline free kick on surface no breath
10 rockets streamline
3 arm out front mid pool flip turn, pull, roll and feet apart
25 mid pool free flip turn
12.5 scull/kick in place for 5 seconds into choice fast finish
25 side pool dive with both feet forward glide to 12.5 no kick or splash, 12.5 fly finish with full extension
16×25 o) 8 fast vertical fly kicks/25 with 8 fast under then choice kick rest of way e)12 surface kicks free/4 fast under all the way :45
2x
300 pds 100 free/50 stroke choice on 4:10
100 drill choice 2:00
16×25 stroke drill/swim/build on :35
2x dive 25 fast for time choice for fun
Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite
