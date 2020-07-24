SwimSwam Podcast: Bobby Guntoro on Memories at NC State, Chasing Dreams at UNCW

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Bobby Guntoro, who was officially the Associate head coach at NC State until Wednesday morning when he announced he’d be taking the head coach position at his alma mater, UNC Wilmington. Bobby shared some of his favorite memories from his 8 years in Raleigh, and what made NC State so special. My personal favorite was how he and Ryan Held handled the fall of 2018 after Held had had an off nationals and not made the Pan Pac team.

Guntoro ended our conversation by talking about his goal as head coach at UNCW: becoming the best mid-major program in the country. Bobby wants to win. With a combined team of 58 strong, assurance from athletics that the program is fiscally sound and not going anywhere, and a nice beach town to recruit from, it’s looking like part two of Guntoro’s American dream.