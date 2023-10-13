Jacob Pins (2024) Flips Commitment from Kentucky to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacob Pins from West Des Moines, Iowa, who had originally announced his intention to swim at the University of Kentucky, is now verbally committed to Arizona State University for the 2024-25 school year.

“After an exciting process, I’ve decided to commit to Arizona State University to continue my academic and athletic careers. Thanks to everyone for all of the amazing opportunities. I’m looking forward to my future in AZ! Forks up! 🔱😈”

Pins is a senior at Valley High School. He swims club for Des Moines Swimming Federation and specializes in distance freestyle. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

In high school swimming, Pins defended his 2022 title in the 500 free (4:25.34) and added a victory in the 200 free (1:37.52), winning both events with personal-best times at the 2023 Iowa High School State Swimming and Diving Championships. He improved by 1 second in the 500 and by 2.4 seconds in the 200 free since we wrote up his Kentucky commitment. His best events, the 1650 and 1000 free, date from 2022 Winter Juniors West and the 2022 Iowa LSC Short Course Championships, respectively.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:05.72

1000 free – 9:08.33

500 free – 4:26.30

200 free – 1:39.93

Pins did have a big summer, though, dropping 2.8 seconds in the 200 free (1:53.08), 2.4 seconds in the 400 free (3:57.90), 8 seconds in the 800 free (8:10.92), and 23.2 seconds in the 1500 free (15:31.13), at Junior National Championships in Irvine. He came in 6th in the 1500, 12th in the 800, and 21st in the 400.

Pins will join the Sun Devils with fellow commits #16 Tolu Young, Michael Hochwalt, Bryce Rohr, and Leo Verschooten. Arizona State, whose men won their first-ever Pac-12 swimming and diving title in 2023, will be moving to the Big 12 in the 2024-25 school year

