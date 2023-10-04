Olympic Trials Qualifier Michael Hochwalt Commits to Arizona State For 2024

Michael Hochwalt of Colbert, Washington has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Arizona State beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

Hochwalt swims for Spokane Waves Aquatic Team out of Spokane, WA.

“I chose ASU for a multitude of reasons such as location, the dedication of the staff to their team, and the fact that I just want to be a part of such an exciting program. I found it’s location ideal because it’s warm, sunny, and it’s one of few schools I can get to from spokane in one flight which is important to me because I want my friends and family to be close by so they can support me and I can support them. Unfortunately I could not attend an official visit in the fall because of breaking my leg and having surgery on my knee. Then I missed my official visit in the spring because I had appendicitis and had another surgery the day I was supposed to leave. Despite all these difficulties the staff at ASU worked hard to ensure I got some experience looking at ASU. They helped guide me through virtual tours, got me on zoom meetings with the team, and even interacted with me like I was one of them at nationals a couple weeks ag. Despite time flying at that meet between warming up, racing, and warming down, I still adjusted quickly and found time to interact with their team. They put a lot of effort into my recruiting process despite lots of things not going as planned this year. I appreciate that and it shows just how dedicated they are to their team and athletes. I believe that at ASU I will not only be successful in academics, but also athletics. I’ve heard of some hard and difficult sets that come out of ASU’s program. I love challenging sets because there is a big sense of accomplishment afterwards and its just fun to push yourself. ASU is rising quickly in the NCAAs and I want to be a part of that and participate in a rising program. I believe that I will come out of ASU, not just with a degree, or some success in the pool, but with a smile on my face. I’ve really enjoyed talking to the coaches and swimmers and can’t wait to be a part of their program”

Hochwalt most recently competed at Summer Juniors in August. There he swam personal best times in all four of his individual events. His biggest swims came in the 200 IM where he won in a 2:01.25 and the 200 fly where he was third in a 1:58.87. Both of those were 2024 Olympic Trials cuts as well as his final swim in the 200 back (2:00.18 for 9th).

Hochwalt’s best SCY times are:

200 fly: 1:45.21

200 IM: 1:47.06

400 IM: 3:48.07

200 back: 1:45.75

The Arizona State men won the 2023 Pac-12 team title and went on to finish second at NCAAs. The team was led by Leon Marchand who went 3 for 3 in individual wins in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast.

Based on his best SCY times, Hochwalt would already add to the Sun Devils points as his best 400 IM and 200 fly times would have made the 2023 Pac-12 Championship ‘B’ final. His 200 back would have made the conference ‘C’ final. Hochwalt will have his senior season to potentially arrive on campus with even faster SCY times.

Hochwalt will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2028 along with Tolu Young, Quin Seider, Brady Johnson, and Bryce Rohr. Notably, Young is also from the state of Washington.