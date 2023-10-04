UNC Receives 1st Class of 2029 Verbal Commitment from #18 Granger Bartee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Granger Bartee, a junior at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has elected to remain in-state for his collegiate swimming and diving career. He announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina’s class of 2029, telling SwimSwam:

“UNC is a place that I know will be a family to me, and I’m excited to see what the future holds with the program.”

Bartee is our #18 recruit from the class of 2025, which we ranked as sophomores on our “Way Too Early” list of top-20 boys. He boasts the cohort’s second-fastest 100 back time (47.6) and has a pretty good 100 free (44.78), to boot. At the North Carolina Independent Schools Division 1 State Championships last February, he won the 100 back (48.11) and was runner-up in the 100 free (44.78). His winning backstroke time took .80 off Cam Abaqueta’s 2020 meet record. He also led off the medley relay with a 22.73 backstroke (the quartet was later DQd) and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay with 20.10.

With his club team SwimMAC Carolina, Bartee had a good summer. Between Greensboro Sectionals and Summer Junior Nationals, he clocked LCM lifetime bests in the 100 free (51.55), 200 free (1:55.10), 100 back (57.84), and 100 fly (57.31). The 100 free was a PB by 1.5 seconds.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 47.68

200 back – 1:48.31

100 free – 44.78

200 free – 1:39.14

100 fly – 49.66

Bartee will be an immediate impact player when he arrives in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2025. His 100 back time would have made him a top-5 performer at UNC last year, while his 100 free time would have placed him among the top-8. Bartee will arrive just as Walker Davis, the highest-scoring Tar Heel in the 100 back at 2023 ACC Championships, graduates. UNC finished 8th of 12 teams at the conference meet.

