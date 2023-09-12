European Juniors Finalist Leo Verschooten Sends Verbal to Arizona State for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Belgian sprinter Leo Verschooten has announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am incredibly happy to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. Another massive thank you to coach Behm, and coach Bowman for giving me this amazing opportunity! We’re just getting started. Forks up! 🔱”

Although he lives and trains in Switzerland, Verschooten represents Belgium in international competition and holds multiple Belgian national age group records. He swam at European Junior Championships this summer and took 5th place in the final of the 50 free (23.05), having hit a PB of 22.79 in the semi-finals. A week later at the Swiss Summer Championships, he won the national title in the 50 free with 22.86. He also notched a PB in the 50 fly at that meet. In the summer of 2022 he was a semi-finalist in the 50 free at European Youth Olympic Festival.

Best LCM times:

50 free – 22.79

100 free – 51.10

100 free relay split – 50.45

50 fly – 24.61

Verschooten’s SCM times are two years old, as he was injured for the short course season in 2022-23.

He will join the Sun Devils in the class of 2028 with Tolu Young and Michael Hochwalt. The Arizona State men won the Pac-12 championships in 2022-23 and placed 2nd at NCAAs. There were 8 sub-20 sprinters on the team last year, led by Pac-12 champion Jack Dolan. Verschooten’s converted 50 free time of 19.81 would have placed him 8th on the roster.

