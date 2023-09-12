NC State Announces 2023-24 Schedule With Key January Matchups With UVA, Texas

Courtesy: NC State Athletics

RALEIGH, NC – The 2023-24 competition slate for the NC State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams was released on Monday by head coach Braden Holloway.

The Pack is set to host three home meets at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center this season, seeing Georgia, Duke, Texas, and UNCW all making the trip to Raleigh. In November, NC State will host a handful of squads for a mid-season prelims/finals invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Mark those 🗓️ and save the dates because the 2023-24 competition schedule is here!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/GiarcE5Ek0 — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) September 12, 2023

NC State’s regular season starts on the road in Tempe, AZ, with a dual meet at Arizona State on Oct. 20-21. A select few will travel to Santiago, Chile, representing Team USA as they compete in the Pan American Game Oct. 21-25.

The Pack returns to Raleigh for the first home dual of the season on Nov. 3-4, with Georgia and Duke making the trek to the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.

The Wolfpack will host the NC State Invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center from Nov. 16-18, with invited teams including Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Army, and Duke. The meet will be run in a championship-style format, with morning preliminary sessions and evening finals.

Select members of the Pack will compete at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, Nov.29- Dec. 2, with others heading to the USA Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 3-Dec. 6.

The 2024 new year starts with the Wolfpack divers competing at the USA Diving Invitational from Jan. 1-4 in Knoxville, Tenn. Also, in Knoxville will be the USA Pro Series running from Jan. 10-13.

The Pack will face fellow ACC programs when they travel to Charlottesville, VA, to take on Virginia and UNC beginning on Jan. 19th.

Beginning on Jan. 26, the Wolfpack will return to the friendly confines of the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center as they take on Texas and then welcome the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Feb. 2 to close out the regular season.

The Pack’s postseason will begin with the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships event, which will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Following the success of last year’s combined meet, the women and men will compete during the same span of days from Feb. 20-24.

March 2 will see the Wolfpack traveling to Athens for the Georgia Last Chance Meet before the TYR Pro Series in Westmont, IL, March 6-9.

Athens, Ga. Will be the site of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, which will run March 10-13, and the Pack’s season will conclude with the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The women’s championship will also be held from March 20-20, with the men in action the following week from March 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.