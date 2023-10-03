U.S. Open-Qualifying Distance Freestyler Bryce Rohr Is Headed to Arizona State for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bryce Rohr, a senior at John Champe High School in Aldie, Virginia, has committed to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning next fall.

“I’m really excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University where I’ll be continuing my academic and swim career. Thanks to all the ASU coaches, especially coaches Bowman, Behm, and Hirka for their time and guidance on this journey. And, a huge thanks to my family, teammates, and coaches that helped me get to this point. Go Sun Devils! 🔱🆙☀️😈”

Rohr is a distance freestyle specialist, with U.S. Open and Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 1000 and the mile, and a Winter Juniors standard in the 500 free. He also has Futures cuts in the 200 free and 400 IM. At the 2023 Virginia High School Class 6A State Championships in his junior year of high school, Rohr came in 3rd in the 500 free (4:30.30) and 5th in the 200 free (1:42.60) and he clocked a PB of 1:41.15 in prelims of the 200.

Many of his best SCY times come from meets last fall and winter, while his fastest 800/1500 LCM performances were at U.S. Open at the end of November 2022. There, he finished 20th in the 800 with 8:23.31 and 10th in the 1500 with 15:47.16.

This summer he made his biggest gains in the 200/400 free and in the 200/400 IM, where he dropped 2.7/1.6 seconds and 3.9/7.7 seconds, respectively, year-over-year.

Rohr swims club with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. His best SCY times are:

1650 free – 15:25.54

1000 free – 9:09.47

500 free – 4:28.88

200 free – 1:41.15

400 IM – 4:01.37

Rohr will join the Sun Devils in the class of 2028 with fellow commits #16 Tolu Young, Jacob Pins, Michael Hochwalt, and Leo Verschooten. He’ll overlap with Daniel Matheson, Patrick Sammon, Jake Mason, and Dylan Gravely.

