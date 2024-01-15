743 Swimmers Have Qualified For The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

With the first major domestic meet of 2024 now in the books, it’s time to check back in on the number of swimmers who have punched their ticket to the U.S. Olympic Trials later this year.

Back in late September of 2023, we found that 380 men and 304 women had qualified for the Trials dating back to the opening of the qualifying period, which kicked off on Nov. 30, 2022.

In the three and a half months since our last check, there have been 28 new male qualifiers and 31 new female qualifiers, bringing our tally to 408 men, 335 women and 743 total swimmers.

The qualifying period will close on May 30, 2024.

2024 US Olympic Trials Standards:

WOMEN EVENT MEN 25.69 50m Freestyle 22.79 55.79 100m Freestyle 49.99 2:00.89 200m Freestyle 1:49.99 4:15.49 400m Freestyle 3:55.59 8:45.79 800m Freestyle 8:09.69 16:45.69 1500m Freestyle 15:39.89 1:01.89 100m Backstroke 55.69 2:13.59 200m Backstroke 2:01.69 1:10.29 100m Breaststroke 1:02.19 2:31.69 200m Breaststroke 2:15.99 1:00.19 100m Butterfly 53.59 2:13.69 200m Butterfly 2:00.49 2:16.09 200m Individual Medley 2:03.49 4:49.89 400m Individual Medley 4:25.19

Let’s learn a little bit more about who is qualifying.

Note: LSC and club data can be a bit wonky if athletes change clubs during the qualifying period.

See the 2021 data here to make fun comparisons. Remember there was an extra year on that qualifying period because of the COVID-19 delay.

SWIMMERS WITH THE MOST EVENTS

At the end of September, Bella Sims led all swimmers having qualified for the Trials in 10 events, and she’s increased her tally by one, up to 11 events after adding the 200 back with a 2:11.39 performance at the U.S. Open in December.

Her club teammate at the Sandpipers of Nevada, Katie Grimes, remains the second-most qualified swimmer with nine events, and Regan Smith has joined her after she added the 400 IM to her list of qualified races with a 4:38.77 PB at the U.S. Open.

Leah Smith, Alex Walsh, Claire Weinstein and Hannah Bellard are the other women who have qualified in at least seven events, while a total of 30 have qualified in at least five races.

On the men’s side, Kieran Smith and Carson Foster sit atop the rankings with eight events qualified apiece. Smith already had eight qualified back in late September, but Foster has added two over the last three and a half months, clocking 49.35 in the 100 free and 55.60 in the 100 back at the Kevin Perry Invite in November.

Shaine Casas is the only other male swimmer to have at least six events qualified, and a total of 23 have made the grade in at least five races.

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED IN THE MOST EVENTS – WOMEN

FullName Club LSC Events Sims, Bella Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 11 Smith, Regan Sun Devil Swimming AZ 9 Grimes, Katie Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 9 Smith, Leah Longhorn Aquatics ST 8 Walsh, Alex University Of Virginia VA 7 Weinstein, Claire Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 7 Bellard, Hannah Club Wolverine MI 7 Douglass, Kate New York Athletic Club MR 6 Huske, Torri Arlington Aquatic Club PV 6 Shackell, Alex Carmel Swim Club IN 6 Pelaez, Erika Eagle Aquatics FG 6 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Aquatics WI 6 Pash, Kelly Longhorn Aquatics ST 6 Ledecky, Katie Gator Swim Club FL 6 Bray, Olivia Longhorn Aquatics ST 6 O’Dell, Teagan Mission Viejo Nadadores CA 6 Kozan, Justina Trojan Swim Club CA 6 Smoliga, Olivia Sun Devil Swimming AZ 5 Curzan, Claire TAC Titans NC 5 Gemmell, Erin Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 5 Erisman, Rylee Laker Swim FL 5 Hetrick, Paige University of Louisville KY 5 Peplowski, Anna Indiana Swim Club IN 5 Hayes, Leah Fox Valley Park District Riptides IL 5 Hartman, Bailey Crow Canyon Sharks PC 5 Gormsen, Cavan Long Island Aquatic Club MR 5 Mattes, Michaela Sarasota Sharks FL 5 Weyant, Emma University of Florida FL 5 McCarville, Kate Tennessee Aquatics SE 5 Bricker, Caroline Pikes Peak Athletics CO 5

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED IN THE MOST EVENTS – MEN

FullName Club LSC Events Smith, Kieran Ridgefield Aquatic Club CT 8 Foster, Carson Mason Manta Rays OH 8 Casas, Shaine Longhorn Aquatics ST 7 Diehl, Daniel YMCA of Cumberland MD 6 Shackell, Aaron Carmel Swim Club IN 6 Julian, Trenton Mission Viejo Nadadores CA 6 Maurer, Rex Rose Bowl Aquatics CA 6 Litherland, Jay Sun Devil Swimming AZ 6 Kalisz, Chase Sun Devil Swimming AZ 6 Andrew, Michael MA Swim Academy SI 5 Dahlgren, Jack Team Triumph MV 5 Urlando, Luca DART Swimming SN 5 Heilman, Thomas Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA VA 5 Grothe, Zane Unattached SE 5 Nelson, Baylor Aggie Swim Club GU 5 Jett, Gabe California Aquatics PC 5 Burns, Brendan Indiana Swim Club IN 5 Lucas, Cooper Lakeside Aquatic Club NT 5 Albiero, Nicolas Cardinal Aquatics KY 5 Johnston, David The Swim Team CA 5 Whitlock, Luke Fishers Area Swimming Tigers IN 5 Finke, Robert Saint Petersburg Aquatics FL 5 Ellis, Luke Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 5

BY CLUB

Longhorn Aquatics leads all clubs with 12 female swimmers qualified, while Ohio State University sits second with 11 and the Indiana Swim Club and Wisconsin Aquatics follow with eight.

For the men, Wolfpack Elite leads with 18 qualified swimmers, followed by California Aquatics, Indiana Swim Club and Sun Devil Swimming.

A total of 12 women and 23 men have qualified for the Trials as unattached swimmers.

MOST SWIMMERS QUALIFIED PER CLUB – WOMEN

Club Athlete Count Event Count Longhorn Aquatics 12 38 Unattached 12 14 Ohio State University 11 17 Indiana Swim Club 8 16 Wisconsin Aquatics 8 20 University of Louisville 7 20 Auburn University 7 8 Alto Swim Club 7 17

MOST SWIMMERS QUALIFIED PER CLUB – MEN

Club Athlete Count Event Count Unattached 23 41 Wolfpack Elite 18 38 California Aquatics 16 43 Indiana Swim Club 13 32 Sun Devil Swimming 12 43 Longhorn Aquatics 12 29 University of Florida 10 20 Ohio State University 8 14

BY EVENT

Between both genders, the most qualified for event is the men’s 200 IM with 83, followed closely by the 400 IM with 80.

For the women, only two events have more than 60 qualifiers, compared to seven for the men, with the 50 free having 64 and the 100 breast having 62.

Women’s Qualifiers Men’s Qualifiers 50 FR 64 53 100 FR 55 67 200 FR 54 56 400 FR 50 59 800 FR 44 55 1500 FR 43 51 100 BK 56 63 200 BK 48 61 100 BR 62 60 200 BR 42 58 100 FLY 58 65 200 FLY 52 55 200 IM 51 83 400 IM 46 80

NUMBERS OF QUALIFIERS VERSUS 2021

Relative to the 2021 Olympic Trials (Wave II cuts), the vast majority of events have significantly fewer qualifiers for 2024, including 114 fewer in the men’s 50 free.

There are three, however, with more qualifiers: Women’s 1500 free, men’s 200 IM and men’s 400 IM.

Women’s Events

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 FR 130 64 -66 100 FR 98 55 -43 200 FR 79 54 -25 400 FR 71 50 -21 800 FR 52 44 -8 1500 FR 42 43 +1 100 BK 114 56 -58 200 BK 75 48 -27 100 BR 111 62 -49 200 BR 85 42 -43 100 FLY 100 58 -42 200 FLY 79 52 -27 200 IM 91 51 -40 400 IM 66 46 -20

*Through January 14, 2024

Men’s Events

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 FR 167 53 -114 100 FR 99 67 -32 200 FR 71 56 -15 400 FR 82 59 -23 800 FR 64 55 -9 1500 FR 57 51 -6 100 BK 125 63 -62 200 BK 91 61 -30 100 BR 137 60 -77 200 BR 87 58 -29 100 FLY 109 65 -44 200 FLY 78 55 -23 200 IM 82 83 +1 400 IM 60 80 +20

*Through January 14, 2024

BY LSC

So far, 44 of the 59 LSCs have at least one male qualifier for the Olympic Trials, and 40 have at least one female.

Leading the way for both is North Carolina, while Indiana and Southern California sit second for the men. On the women’s side, it’s Indiana in second followed by Southeastern Swimming and Florida Swimming.

Women

LSC Athlete Count Event Count NC 24 45 IN 23 44 SE 21 40 FL 21 56 PC 19 38 VA 19 42 KY 17 39 OH 16 25 CA 16 62

Men

LSC Athlete Count Event Count NC 38 73 IN 28 74 CA 28 73 PC 27 63 FL 25 53 SE 19 40 AZ 18 51 VA 17 33 OH 17 38 ST 16 36

FULL LIST OF QUALIFIERS

Women

Men

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will take place June 15-23, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.