What Would The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Look Like If It Was Named Today?

We now know that 408 men and 335 women have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, with just over four months left inside the qualifying period before the lights shine bright at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in June.
Psych sheets, entry times, rankings…these things mean very little when it comes to earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The swimmers have to perform when the pressure is on.
But still, if we were to look at how the U.S. team would be comprised if it were to simply be picked based on rankings inside the qualifying period, how does that shake out?
As we stand here in mid-January, 21 women and 26 men are in position to qualify for the team based on where they rank in the country since Nov. 30, 2022.
Below, find a full list of each event with the swimmers who are currently inside a qualifying spot.
WOMEN
|Event
|Swimmer
|Age
|Time
|50 free
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|26
|24.00
|Walsh, Gretchen
|20
|24.31
|100 free
|Douglass, Kate
|21
|52.57
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|26
|52.92
|400 free relay
|Walsh, Gretchen
|20
|53.14
|Huske, Torri
|20
|53.17
|Smoliga, Olivia
|28
|53.28
|Parker, Maxine
|21
|53.51
|200 free
|Ledecky, Katie
|25
|1:54.96
|Weinstein, Claire
|16
|1:55.26
|800 free relay
|Sims, Bella
|18
|1:55.45
|Gemmell, Erin
|18
|1:55.97
|Shackell, Alex
|16
|1:56.70
|Smith, Leah
|28
|1:56.91
|400 free
|Ledecky, Katie
|26
|3:58.73
|Sims, Bella
|18
|4:03.25
|800 free
|Ledecky, Katie
|26
|8:07.07
|Cox, Jillian
|18
|8:19.73
|1500 free
|Ledecky, Katie
|26
|15:26.27
|Grimes, Katie
|17
|15:56.27
|100 back
|Smith, Regan
|21
|57.68
|Berkoff, Katharine
|22
|58.01
|200 back
|Smith, Regan
|21
|2:03.80
|White, Rhyan
|23
|2:05.77
|100 breast
|King, Lilly
|26
|1:04.75
|Jacoby, Lydia
|19
|1:05.16
|200 breast
|Douglass, Kate
|22
|2:19.30
|King, Lilly
|26
|2:20.95
|100 fly
|Huske, Torri
|20
|56.18
|Walsh, Gretchen
|20
|56.34
|200 fly
|Smith, Regan
|21
|2:03.87
|Luther, Dakota
|23
|2:06.79
|200 IM
|Douglass, Kate
|21
|2:07.09
|Walsh, Alex
|22
|2:07.63
|400 IM
|Grimes, Katie
|17
|4:31.41
|Walsh, Alex
|21
|4:34.46
MEN
|Event
|Swimmer
|Age
|Time
|50 free
|Held, Ryan
|28
|21.50
|Alexy, Jack
|20
|21.57
|100 free
|Alexy, Jack
|20
|47.31
|Held, Ryan
|28
|47.63
|400 free relay
|Lasco, Destin
|21
|47.87
|King, Matt
|21
|47.93
|Guiliano, Chris
|20
|47.98
|McDuff, Macguire
|20
|48.08
|200 free
|Hobson, Luke
|20
|1:44.87
|Smith, Kieran
|23
|1:45.63
|800 free relay
|Foster, Carson
|21
|1:45.64
|Kibler, Drew
|23
|1:45.67
|Mitchell, Jake
|21
|1:45.82
|Curry, Brooks
|22
|1:46.39
|400 free
|Johnston, David
|21
|3:45.75
|Smith, Kieran
|23
|3:45.77
|800 free
|Finke, Robert
|23
|7:38.67
|Dant, Ross
|22
|7:48.10
|1500 free
|Finke, Robert
|23
|14:31.59
|Clark, Charlie
|21
|14:50.84
|100 back
|Murphy, Ryan
|28
|52.02
|Armstrong, Hunter
|22
|52.33
|200 back
|Murphy, Ryan
|28
|1:54.83
|Lasco, Destin
|21
|1:55.63
|100 breast
|Fink, Nic
|29
|58.36
|Matheny, Josh
|20
|59.20
|200 breast
|Fallon, Matthew
|20
|2:07.71
|Foster, Jake
|22
|2:08.23
|100 fly
|Rose, Dare
|20
|50.46
|Casas, Shaine
|23
|50.80
|200 fly
|Heilman, Thomas
|16
|1:53.82
|Foster, Carson
|21
|1:53.85
|200 IM
|Casas, Shaine
|23
|1:56.06
|Foster, Carson
|21
|1:56.19
|400 IM
|Foster, Carson
|21
|4:06.56
|Kalisz, Chase
|29
|4:08.22
On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky unsurprisingly leads all swimmers with four individual events in which she’s projected to qualify in, all of which she’s won at least one Olympic gold medal in and is the defending champion in two: 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free.
Kate Douglass and Regan Smith are both in position to qualify in three individual events, while Gretchen Walsh has two individual and an additional relay event on her list.
Abbey Weitzeil, Katie Grimes, Lilly King and Alex Walsh are also ranked either first or second in two events.
WOMEN’S ROSTER (21)
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|1
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50 free, 100 free
|2
|Gretchen Walsh
|
50 free, 100 fly, 400 free relay
|3
|Kate Douglass
|
100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM
|4
|Torri Huske
|
100 fly, 400 free relay
|5
|Olivia Smoliga
|400 free relay
|6
|Maxine Parker
|400 free relay
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|
200/400/800/1500 free
|8
|Claire Weinstein
|200 free
|9
|Bella Sims
|
400 free, 800 free relay
|10
|Erin Gemmell
|800 free relay
|11
|Alex Shackell
|800 free relay
|12
|Leah Smith
|800 free relay
|13
|Jillian Cox
|800 free
|14
|Katie Grimes
|
1500 free, 400 IM
|15
|Regan Smith
|
100/200 back, 200 fly
|16
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 back
|17
|Rhyan White
|200 back
|18
|Lilly King
|100/200 breast
|19
|Lydia Jacoby
|100 breast
|20
|Dakota Luther
|200 fly
|21
|Alex Walsh
|200/400 IM
With so many doubles, triples and Ledecky’s quad, the women’s theoretical roster doesn’t approach the maximum 26-member squad, but the men’s does.
The men’s roster hits the number right at 26, as Carson Foster is the only swimmer in position to qualify in three individual events (along with one relay).
Ryan Held, Jack Alexy, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas are all in position to qualify in two individual events, but the rest of the team is looking at one (Destin Lasco has one individual and one relay).
MEN’S ROSTER (26)
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|1
|Ryan Held
|50/100 free
|2
|Jack Alexy
|50/100 free
|3
|Destin Lasco
|
200 back, 400 free relay
|4
|Matt King
|400 free relay
|5
|Chris Guiliano
|400 free relay
|6
|Macguire McDuff
|400 free relay
|7
|Luke Hobson
|200 free
|8
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 free
|9
|Carson Foster
|
200 fly, 200/400 IM, 800 free relay
|10
|Drew Kibler
|800 free relay
|11
|Jake Mitchell
|800 free relay
|12
|Brooks Curry
|800 free relay
|13
|David Johnston
|400 free
|14
|Bobby Finke
|800/1500 free
|15
|Ross Dant
|800 free
|16
|Charlie Clark
|1500 free
|17
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200 back
|18
|Hunter Armstrong
|100 back
|19
|Nic Fink
|100 breast
|20
|Josh Matheny
|100 breast
|21
|Matt Fallon
|200 breast
|22
|Jake Foster
|200 breast
|23
|Dare Rose
|100 fly
|24
|Shaine Casas
|100 fly, 200 IM
|25
|Thomas Heilman
|200 fly
|26
|Chase Kalisz
|400 IM
Since it’s the only major international event to have occurred inside the qualifying period thus far, this theoretical U.S. Olympic team looks very similar to the one that was sent to the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.
The key differences:
- Dakota Luther moves into a spot in the women’s 200 fly over Lindsay Looney.
- Anna Peplowski theoretically gets bumped from her spot in the women’s 800 free relay, which she was elevated to for the Fukuoka World Championships after Katie Ledecky withdrew from the individual 200 free. If the same situation were to occur for the Olympics, Peplowski would move into a roster spot as the seventh-fastest swimmer as we currently stand.
- Carson Foster and Brooks Curry move into 800 free relay spots over Henry McFadden and Baylor Nelson.
- Macguire McDuff overtakes Justin Ress—who was also named to the Worlds team in the non-Olympic 50 back—for the last spot in the men’s 400 free relay.
- Jake Foster earns a spot in the men’s 200 breast over Josh Matheny, who makes it in the 100 breast.
- Shaine Casas picks up a spot in the men’s 100 fly over Thomas Heilman, who makes it in the 200 fly.
The glaring name missing from this theoretical roster is Caeleb Dressel, the defending Olympic champion in the men’s 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.
Dressel, as we know, took an extended break out of the pool beginning in the summer of 2022 and only got back into action last May.
Dressel currently ranks fifth in the U.S. inside the qualifying period in the 100 fly (51.31), 10th in the 50 free (21.99), and 20th in the 100 free (48.85).
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Below, find a list of the swimmers one spot outside of a qualifying spot in the rankings. That’s third in an individual event and seventh in a relay event (100/200 free).
If the swimmer that is next up is already on the theoretical roster in a different event, we’ve listed the next-fastest swimmer with their ranking in brackets.
Not listed is those who are next up in the individual 100 and 200 free, which are, respectively, Gretchen Walsh and Bella Sims for the women, and Destin Lasco and Carson Foster for the men.
- Women’s 50 free – Catie Deloof (6th)
- Women’s 400 free – Paige Madden (5th)
- Women’s 800 free – Kensey McMahon (6th)*
- Women’s 1500 free – Kensey McMahon*
- Women’s 100 back – Claire Curzan
- Women’s 200 back – Claire Curzan
- Women’s 100 breast – Kaitlyn Dobler
- Women’s 200 breast – Ella Nelson
- Women’s 100 fly – Claire Curzan (5th)
- Women’s 200 fly – Hali Flickinger**
- Women’s 200 IM – Leah Hayes (5th)
- Women’s 400 IM – Leah Hayes (4th)
- Women’s 400 free relay – Simone Manuel
- Women’s 800 free relay – Anna Peplowski
*McMahon said she was putting swimming “on hold” in September 2023.
**Flickinger has not competed since the 2023 U.S. Nationals.
- Men’s 50 free – Michael Andrew
- Men’s 400 free – Aaron Shackell (4th)
- Men’s 800 free – Will Gallant (4th)
- Men’s 1500 free – Michael Brinegar
- Men’s 100 back – Justin Ress
- Men’s 200 back – Jack Aikins
- Men’s 100 breast – Noah Nichols
- Men’s 200 breast – Will Licon (5th)
- Men’s 100 fly – Aiden Hayes (4th)
- Men’s 200 fly – Zach Harting
- Men’s 200 IM – Maximus Williamson (4th)
- Men’s 400 IM – Jay Litherland (4th)
- Men’s 400 free relay – Justin Ress
- Men’s 800 free relay – Baylor Nelson
You can find the full list of Olympic Trials qualifiers and domestic rankings in the qualifying period here.
The posted selection criteria for the olympic team (on USAS website), actually explicitly excludes the peplowski 2023/ gemmell 2022 spot from the team. It looks like it was updated this fall to ensure this was clear. Honestly, based on reading previous selection criteria, either outcome could have been justified, as we saw the last 2 worlds teams.
Now it is clarified that if someone gives up their individual spot in a relay event ie 100 or 200 free, a 7th person is NOT added, but the 3rd place person can swim the individual provided they have an OQT. Which honestly makes sense since typically the person is ok with swimming the relay event once with a busy schedule vs the… Read more »
Good eye. We’ll look into that.
This makes complete sense. Adding the 7th best swimmer because the top swimmer isn’t swimming the individual event but is still swimming the relay is nonsensical. The relay is not impacted at all by changing who swims the individual, so why would you add a 7th relay swimmer?
This would be a good selection format for Shaine Casas.
Looks pretty similar to what I’m expecting the team to look like on the women’s side. I think Claire Curzan will make it, though. Men’s side more unpredictable.
Ryan Held probably not making team in the 100 and 50 with Dressel back. It will be Dressel and Andrew in the 50 and Dressel and Alexy in the 100