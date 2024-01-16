Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the Sporti Lunar New Year Collection!

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner since 2012

With Lunar New Year on the horizon, Sporti is leaping into the celebratory season with style. Sporti is thrilled to unveil their 2024 Lunar New Year Collection, featuring four swimsuits and two swim caps designed with elements symbolizing the dragon and the crane to bring good fortune and prosperity in the new year.

The Dragonfire print evokes the vibrant energy of the dragon while also taking a futuristic approach. Sporti utilized cutting-edge AI technology to generate the visually-striking dragon print digitally. The resulting swimsuit fuses ancient symbolism with an innovative modern design process. So whether honoring tradition or embracing what’s next, swimmers can make a bold statement in the Dragonfire suit this Lunar New Year.

The Crane print is a delicate design detailed with gorgeous florals and vibrant colors. Eastern cultures have recognized the crane as an iconic symbol for over a millennium, associated with nobility, grace, and mysticism. Channel the poise and elegance embodied by the crane during each swim practice this Lunar New Year.

Both eye-catching prints in the Sporti Lunar New Year Collection are crafted using premium fabric made from recycled polyester. This innovative material feels ultra-smooth with superior chlorine resistance, while also keeping waste out of landfills and oceans.

The Lunar New Year Collection ranges from $10.95 – $37.95 and is available in competitive swim sizing from 22 – 44 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XXL). Shop the full collection, sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

Wishing everyone health, happiness and personal bests in the dawning Year of the Dragon!

