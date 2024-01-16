Wyoming Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The MW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wyoming senior Carly Palmer has been tabbed the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while teammates Alicia Gonzalez and Tara Joyce garnered MW Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors, respectively.

These weekly honors encompass all eligible swimming and diving meets from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

CARLY PALMER, WYOMING

Senior, Bismarck, North Dakota/Century HS

The senior logged four wins in five events at the Cowgirls’ Tri-Meet against BYU and Denver.

In the 100-yard freestyle, swam a victorious time of 49.82.

Clocked a NCAA B-cut time of 1:01.02 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Helped the Cowgirls to two first-place finishes in the 200-yard free relay (1:32.09) and the 400-yard free relay (3:21.58), marking a pool record.

Also swam a leg of the 200-yard medley relay that placed second with a time of 1:41.34.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

ALICIA GONZALEZ, WYOMING

Sophomore, Canary Islands, Spain/Salesianos School

Logged two first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

In the 1-meter springboard, recorded a score of 272.10.

In the 3-meter springboard, logged a score of 309.90.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

TARA JOYCE, WYOMING

Cody, Wyoming/Cody HS