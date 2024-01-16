Wyoming Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The MW
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wyoming senior Carly Palmer has been tabbed the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while teammates Alicia Gonzalez and Tara Joyce garnered MW Diver of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors, respectively.
These weekly honors encompass all eligible swimming and diving meets from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
CARLY PALMER, WYOMING
Senior, Bismarck, North Dakota/Century HS
- The senior logged four wins in five events at the Cowgirls’ Tri-Meet against BYU and Denver.
- In the 100-yard freestyle, swam a victorious time of 49.82.
- Clocked a NCAA B-cut time of 1:01.02 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
- Helped the Cowgirls to two first-place finishes in the 200-yard free relay (1:32.09) and the 400-yard free relay (3:21.58), marking a pool record.
- Also swam a leg of the 200-yard medley relay that placed second with a time of 1:41.34.
DIVER OF THE WEEK
ALICIA GONZALEZ, WYOMING
Sophomore, Canary Islands, Spain/Salesianos School
- Logged two first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.
- In the 1-meter springboard, recorded a score of 272.10.
- In the 3-meter springboard, logged a score of 309.90.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
TARA JOYCE, WYOMING
Cody, Wyoming/Cody HS
- Finished in the top three of all her races, three individual events and three relays.
- In the 200-free, marked a winning time of 1:49.38.
- Finished second in the 100-free with a time of 49.95.
- Recorded a third-place finish in the 50-yard free, clocking a time of 23.47.
- Helped the Cowgirls to two relay victories in the 200-yard free relay (1:32.09) and 400-yard relay (3:21.58), recording a pool record.
- Swam a leg of the 400-yard medley relay that placed second with a time of 3:44.56.