Three Years. 1 Million Yards. All Tracked On One Device: The FINIS Smart Goggle

Making waves in the world of fitness! We’re thrilled to announce that one of our incredible customers has just crossed the 1 million-yard mark with the FINIS smart goggles!

Masters swimmer Doug Cook has been swimming with the FINIS Smart Goggle since 2020 and has just surpassed 1,000,000 yards! By swimming with his goggles these past few years, Cook has been able to track all his progress and growth.

Imagine having your journal of all your swims compiled in one place to look back to throughout the years. That is exactly what the Smart Goggle provides and what Doug has gotten from using the product!

Doug Cook swam at UCSB and also played water polo with FINIS Co-Founder, John Mix. It’s clear to see swimming didn’t stop in college for Doug. Now a Masters swimmer and a million yards later, Doug Cook is still enjoying his swims!

Here’s what Doug has to say about his experience swimming with the Smart Goggle:

“Given this time of year, and having goggles that track my yards, I can more easily set my annual goal for yards to swim. I have found that I really like the Smart Goggles real-time for longer swims – like a 1650, a broken mile, or a set of 400 or 500s, as I both rely on the lap counter if I get confused – but more importantly to keep me on pace and staying focused. Also, if I’m swimming a set for FPSOs, I don’t have to worry about checking my times. As I tell my lane mates, my Smart Goggles don’t lie – and I can check my splits/times after swimming.” -Doug Cook

In the picture above, you can see the total distance Doug swam at each location as well as the total time and number of swims! His goggles could track everything from the past three years and show he swam over 1,000,000 yards.

Doug Cook also explained that he is eager to try FINIS’ new Smart Goggle Max, which is also compatible with the same smart coach technology as the original Smart Goggle. The Smart Goggle Max is an open-water style goggle that features a large frame for a wider field of view while still packing in a digital display with real-time feedback, head position tracking, and connectivity to the Ciye app on your smartphone!

Will you be the next Smart Goggle swimmer to travel over 1,000,000 yards?

