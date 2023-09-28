Meet The 304 Women Who Have Qualified For The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The 2023-24 swimming season is underway, which means one thing: the Olympic campaign is here.

We’re now less than nine months away from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and the anticipation is building for what should be a spectacle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Now that we’ve taken a look at the 380 men who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials thus far, it’s time to see which female swimmers have made the cut as we stand here in late September.

So far, we count 304 women who have made the cut for the Trials, a significant drop relative to the men’s total.

2024 US Olympic Trials Standards:

WOMEN EVENT MEN 25.69 50m Freestyle 22.79 55.79 100m Freestyle 49.99 2:00.89 200m Freestyle 1:49.99 4:15.49 400m Freestyle 3:55.59 8:45.79 800m Freestyle 8:09.69 16:45.69 1500m Freestyle 15:39.89 1:01.89 100m Backstroke 55.69 2:13.59 200m Backstroke 2:01.69 1:10.29 100m Breaststroke 1:02.19 2:31.69 200m Breaststroke 2:15.99 1:00.19 100m Butterfly 53.59 2:13.69 200m Butterfly 2:00.49 2:16.09 200m Individual Medley 2:03.49 4:49.89 400m Individual Medley 4:25.19

Let’s learn a little bit more about who is qualifying.

Note: LSC and club data can be a bit wonky if athletes change clubs during the qualifying period.

See the 2021 data here to make fun comparisons. Remember there was an extra year on that qualifying period because of the COVID-19 delay.

Swimmers With The Most Events

Is there any surprise that Bella Sims, the swimmer who has the fastest time in 10 of 14 individual events in the girls’ high school class of 2023, leads all swimmers in terms of number of events qualified?

Sims has met the standard in a staggering 10 events, and it speaks to how Ron Aitken has developed his swimmers at the Sandpipers of Nevada with Katie Grimes ranking 2nd with nine events and Claire Weinstein tied for 4th with seven.

Although one could argue that all three swimmers are best in the freestyle events, they’re all extremely versatile and strong in the medley events, with Grimes notably the back-to-back World Championship silver medalist in the 400 IM.

A total of 13 athletes have qualified in at least six events, with Regan Smith ranking 3rd behind Sims and Grimes with eight events.

Full Name Club LSC Event Count 1 Sims, Bella Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 10 2 Grimes, Katie Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 9 3 Smith, Regan Sun Devil Swimming AZ 8 4 Weinstein, Claire Sandpipers Of Nevada CA 7 4 Smith, Leah Longhorn Aquatics ST 7 4 Bellard, Hannah Club Wolverine MI 7 7 Douglass, Kate New York Athletic Club MR 6 7 Shackell, Alex Carmel Swim Club IN 6 7 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Aquatics WI 6 7 Pash, Kelly Longhorn Aquatics ST 6 7 Ledecky, Katie Gator Swim Club FL 6 7 Bray, Olivia Longhorn Aquatics ST 6 7 Kozan, Justina Trojan Swim Club CA 6

Bella Sims‘ Qualified Events:

100 free – 53.73

200 free – 1:55.45

400 free – 4:03.25

800 free – 8:29.85

1500 free – 16:19.29

100 back – 1:01.50

100 fly – 59.74

200 fly – 2:09.89

200 IM – 2:12.15

400 IM – 4:43.83

By Club

The qualified female athletes for Trials represent 135 different clubs, not including seven unattached swimmers.

Most of the teams at the top are tied to colleges, with Longhorn Aquatics and Ohio State University leading the charge as the only two teams to qualify double-digit women.

The top club not attached to a university is Carmel Swim Club, which had five qualifiers. Unlike some other clubs not affiliated with colleges, Carmel actually had five of its current homegrown swimmers qualify (rather than those representing the club but primarily training at a university): Alex Shackell, Berit Berglund, Lynsey Bowen, Ellie Clarke and Molly Sweeney.

Club Swimmers 1 Longhorn Aquatics 12 2 Ohio State University 10 3 Indiana Swim Club 9 4 Alto Swim Club 8 4 Wisconsin Aquatics 8 6 University of Louisville 7 6 Wolfpack Elite 7 7 California Aquatics 6 7 Sun Devil Swimming 6 7 Tennessee Aquatics 6 7 University of Florida 6 7 Aggie Swim Club 6 7 Kentucky Aquatics 6

By Event

The 50 freestyle has generally been the event that has had the most qualifiers in past Olympic Trials, and while that doesn’t hold true on the men’s side this year, it is the case for the women.

The 50 free has had 58 qualifiers thus far, with all of the 100-meter events marking the next four highest, all with 51 or more swimmers qualified.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are the 1500 free and 200 breaststroke, which both have the least number of qualifiers with 39.

Event Qualifiers 50 FR LCM 58 100 FR LCM 55 100 FL LCM 53 100 BK LCM 52 100 BR LCM 51 200 FR LCM 50 400 FR LCM 50 200 FL LCM 50 800 FR LCM 45 200 IM LCM 45 200 BK LCM 44 400 IM LCM 44 1500 FR LCM 39 200 BR LCM 39

The 100 back, 50 free and 200 breast were the three events on the women’s side that got faster by more than one percent compared to the 2021 Olympic Trials standards, which certainly factors into the 200 breast being at the bottom of the heap and the 50 free having significantly fewer qualifiers than it did in the previous quad.

NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS VERSUS 2021

In 2021, the women’s 50 free had 130 qualifiers for Omaha, the most of any event, which marked a significant gap compared to the event with the lowest number of qualifiers, which was the 1500 free at 42—a difference of 88.

This year, the difference between the most-qualified-for-event and the least-qualified-for-event is 19.

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 Free 130 58 -72 100 Free 98 55 -43 200 Free 79 50 -29 400 Free 71 50 -21 800 Free 52 45 -7 1500 Free 42 39 -3 100 Back 114 52 -62 200 Back 75 44 -31 100 Breast 111 51 -60 200 Breast 85 39 -46 100 Fly 100 53 -47 200 Fly 79 50 -29 200 IM 91 45 -46 400 IM 66 44 -22

*Through September 28, 2023

By LSC

So far, 40 out of the 59 LSCs in USA Swimming are represented among the Olympic Trials qualifiers on the female side, with Southeastern Swimming and Indiana Swimming leading the way with 20 swimmers qualified apiece.

Places with big pro groups and elite college teams (where athletes represent their schools, not their home club) do often have an outsized number of swims versus swimmers. Southern California, for example, checks this box. More elite swimmers are more likely to have more qualifying times, so one explanation for these numbers is that “swimmers” shows depth, whereas “swims” represents more elite top-end talent.

LSC Swimmers Swims SE 20 41 IN 20 39 PC 19 43 FL 18 50 KY 17 38 NC 17 35 VA 15 26 ST 14 41 OH 14 22 WI 14 28 CA 14 56 NJ 10 21 GA 10 19 MA 9 16 MR 8 31 AZ 8 28 PV 7 19 GU 7 9 MN 6 11 MI 6 14 AM 6 9 NT 6 12 SC 5 10 IL 4 8 PN 4 7 LA 3 5 CO 3 9 MW 3 5 CT 2 3 WV 2 2 US 2 2 SN 2 2 NE 2 2 FG 1 5 SI 1 1 UT 1 1 AK 1 1 HI 1 1 CC 1 2 LE 1 1

TOP SEEDS

Unlike the men’s side where we only saw two swimmers with multiple top times (and both only had two), the women’s top seeds are occupied by just seven swimmers across 14 events, with Katie Ledecky leading the charge with four and Regan Smith owning three.

Kate Douglass (100 free, 200 IM) and Smith (100/200 back, 200 fly) are the only swimmers, male or female, to have the top time across two different disciplines.

Event Swimmer Time Meet Club LSC 50 Free Abbey Weitzeil 24.00 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships California Aquatics PC 100 Free Kate Douglass 52.57 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships New York Athletic Club MR 200 Free Katie Ledecky 1:54.96 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series Ft. Lauderdale Gator Swim Club FL 400 Free Katie Ledecky 3:58.73 2023 World Champs Gator Swim Club FL 800 Free Katie Ledecky 8:07.07 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships Gator Swim Club FL 1500 Free Katie Ledecky 15:26.27 2023 World Champs Gator Swim Club FL 100 Back Regan Smith 57.68 2023 World Champs Sun Devil Swimming AZ 200 Back Regan Smith 2:03.80 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships Sun Devil Swimming AZ 100 Breast Lilly King 1:04.75 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships Indiana Swim Club IN 200 Breast Lilly King 2:20.95 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships Indiana Swim Club IN 100 Fly Torri Huske 56.18 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships Arlington Aquatic Club PV 200 Fly Regan Smith 2:03.87 2023 AZ SUN Sun Devil Open Sun Devil Swimming AZ 200 IM Kate Douglass 2:07.09 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships New York Athletic Club MR 400 IM Katie Grimes 4:31.41 2023 World Champs Sandpipers Of Nevada CA

FULL LIST OF QUALIFIERS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The qualifying window for the Olympic Trials will close on May 30, 2024. The event will then take place from June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.