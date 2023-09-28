Miami Tops Florida International In Season-Opening Dual

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International

September 27, 2023

Biscayne Bay Aquatics Complex, Miami, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Final Score: Miami – 167.5 Florida International – 107.5



The University of Miami women’s swimming team opened their 2023-2024 season yesterday with a trip across town to take on Florida International. The Hurricanes came out on top of the team scores, beating the Panthers 167.5-107.5.

Miami’s victory brings the series record to 6-6, with Miami on a 3-meet winning streak. The Panthers last won the matchup in January of 2021.

Among Miami’s top performers was graduate transfer Talia Bates, who decisively won both of her individual events. Bates dominated the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 1:48.03 to win the event by well over three seconds. She went on to capture 1st the 100 freestyle, going a 50.05 to clear the field by over a second.

Another double-event winner for Miami was junior Giulia Carvalho, who secured 1st in both the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50, she touched at 23.27, beating her teammate Jacey Hinton by just under half a second. Carvalho’s 2nd victory came in the 100 fly, where she recorded a 54.23 to come within a second of her personal best time from ACCs.

Redshirt senior Adrianna Cera led a top-3 Miami sweep in both the 1000 and 500, going times of 10:17.97 and 5:00.94, respectively. Aino Otava, also a fifth-year senior, grabbed 2nd in both (10:28.01/5:05.46), while Kate Sommerstad and Mary Smutny were 3rd in the 1000 (10:31.29) and 500 (5:05.69), respectively.

Emma Shuppert, a Duke transfer, and freshman Amanda Witkus added a win apiece to in their debuts as Miami Hurricanes. Shuppert got her hand on the wall first at 56.46 in the 100 backstroke, while Witkus clocked a 2:04.52 to take the 200 fly.

The breaststrokers led the way for Florida International. Sophomore Ingrid Huszar led a 1-2 finish in the 100 in 1:04.61, with her teammate Delaine Goll snagging 2nd at 1:05.05. The 200 breaststroke went to sophomore Nicole Frank, who stopped the clock at 2:20.03 to narrowly out-touch Huszar who took 2nd (2:20.08).

Frank went on to claim her 2nd individual victory in the 200 IM with a 2:06.23, topping the rest of the field by over a second.

FIU was notably without senior Christie Chue, who was named an All-American Honorable Mention last season after finishing 16th in the 100 breaststroke at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships.

On the boards, FIU sophomore Ruska Lehtonen came out on top of the 1-meter event with 252.30 points, while freshman Kristina Keenan made her Panther debut with a 1st place finish on 3-meter (265.20). Miami’s divers did not compete.

Miami swept both relays, as the the team of Celina Kuehne (26.29), Emma Sundstrand (29.26), Carvhalo (23.75), and Bates (22.53) posted a combined time of 1:41.83 in the 200 medley relay.

Savannah Barr (52.11), Bates (50.06), Carvhalo (50.56) and Cera (51.50) closed out the meet with a dominating performance in the 400 freestyle relay, beating FIU by a six-second margin (3:24.23).

Up next, Miami will travel to Dallas next week for the two-day SMU Classic, while Florida International will host their own two-day invitational.