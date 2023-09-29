Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arlington Aquatic Club Board President Mark Black Suspended for Alleged Misconduct

by Riley Overend 0

September 28th, 2023 Club, News

Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC) board president Mark Black has been suspended indefinitely by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Swimming for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Black’s ineligibility references section 304.3.14 of the SafeSport code of conduct, which doesn’t offer more information on which part of the 52-page policy was potentially violated. SwimSwam previously reported on his June 12 entry into SafeSport’s disciplinary database but was unable to identify him at the time.

AAC is a Virginia-based club that earned silver medal status in USA Swimming’s 2022-23 excellence program. AAC produced a Tokyo Olympian two summers ago and achieved gold medal certification for the first time in 2021-22. Attempts at reaching the club for comment were unsuccessful.

In other SafeSport updates, Auburn swimmer Reid Mikuta entered SafeSport’s disciplinary this week following his arrest for alleged rape last week.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!