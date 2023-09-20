Auburn Senior Reid Mikuta Arrested for Rape in Alabama

Auburn senior Reid Mikuta was arrested for rape on Tuesday in Lee County, Alabama, according to the local sheriff’s office website.

In July, Mikuta entered the transfer portal for the 2024-25 season after a planned Olympic redshirt year this season.

One of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA, Mikuta placed 10th in the 100 breast (51.06) and 25th in the 200 breast (1:53.58) as a junior at the 2023 NCAA Championships while also helping Auburn’s 200 and 400 medley relay teams place 9th and 12th, respectively. His breast splits of 22.84 and 50.53 were the sixth- and fifth-fastest times in the field, respectively.

Mikuta owns individual school records in both the 100 breast (51.06 from 2023 NCAAs) and 200 breast (1:52.09 from 2022 SEC Champs). At the 2023 SEC Championships, he placed 3rd in the 100 breast (51.22), 6th in the 200 breast (1:53.13), and 9th in the 200 IM (1:42.90).

At U.S. Nationals this summer, Mikuta placed 23rd in the 100-meter breast with a time of 1:01.98, more than a second off his personal-best 1:00.92 from last summer.

Mikuta is a TYR athlete, according to his Instagram.