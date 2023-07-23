Auburn’s Reid Mikuta Enters Transfer Portal for 2024-25 Season After Olympic Redshirt

One of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA is now on the market in the transfer portal.

Rising Auburn senior Reid Mikuta is aiming to take an Olympic redshirt next season to revitalize his training regimen before resuming his fourth year of collegiate eligibility in 2024-25.

“I have made the decision to enter the portal, seeking a promising opportunity for an Olympic redshirt year. I am convinced that a revitalization in my training regimen is imperative, and a fresh opportunity can present the best outcome.”

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Mikuta would be an asset to any school in search of a breaststroke specialist. He placed 10th in the 100 breast (51.06) and 25th in the 200 breast (1:53.58) at the 2023 NCAA Championships while also helping Auburn’s 200 and 400 medley relay teams place 9th and 12th, respectively. His breast splits of 22.84 and 50.53 were the sixth- and fifth-fastest times in the field, respectively.

Mikuta owns individual school records in both the 100 breast (51.06 from 2023 NCAAs) and 200 breast (1:52.09 from 2022 SEC Champs). At the 2023 SEC Championships, he placed 3rd in the 100 breast (51.22), 6th in the 200 breast (1:53.13), and 9th in the 200 IM (1:42.90).

In the long-course pool, Mikuta recently placed 23rd in the 100-meter breast prelims at U.S. Trials (1:01.98). He was about a second off his lifetime best of 1:00.92 from last July. At last December’s U.S. Open Championships, he placed 3rd in the 100-meter breast with a 1:00.96.

Last October, Mikuta earned SEC Swimmer of the Week honors for posting the then-fastest time in the nation in the 100 breast (51.41), just .01 off an NCAA A-cut time.