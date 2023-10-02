No. 9 Recruit Josh Bey Commits to Indiana for 2025, Brightens Future for ‘Breaststroke U’

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josh Bey, the top high school sophomore breaststroker in the country, has verbally committed to continue his career at Indiana University in the fall of 2025.

Bey is the No. 9 recruit in SwimSwam’s way-too-early rankings for the class of 2025 with the best 100 breast (53.81) and 200 breast (1:57.31) times in his class. Ray Looze‘s Hoosiers are known for developing elite breaststroke talent such as Lilly King, Josh Matheny, and Cody Miller, to name a few.

Best Times:

100 breast: 53.81 (best in class)

200 breast: 1:57.31 (best in class)

200 IM: 1:48.22

400 IM: 3:50.09

“I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career with Indiana University,” Bey wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping support me through this decision and getting me to where I am today. Go Hoosiers!!! ⚪️🔴”

As a freshman, Bey led his Hinsdale Central High School squad to the Illinois state title with a victory in the 100 breast (54.51) and a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (1:48.91). He also split 24.97 on the breaststroke leg of Hinsdale Central’s 200 medley relay that broke a state record in 1:29.40.

Bey also had a breakout summer in the long-course pool while competing for his Highland Hurricanes Swim Club. He clocked a personal-best 2:13.39 in the 200 breast at U.S. Nationals, dropping more than five seconds in the event since last August’s Junior Nationals (2:18.87) to rank 6th all-time in the U.S. boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG). The performance earned him a trip to the World Junior Championships, where he placed 6th in 2:14.56.

Bey isn’t solely a breaststroke specialist. He’s also capable of going 1:48 and 3:50-low in both IMs as well as a 51.6 butterfly split from taking out the 400 IM, which is just over a second faster than his flat-start 100 fly time. That indicates he also has great potential in the 100 fly and could be a Caspar Corbeau-like swimmer who specializes in breaststroke but is also good in sprint fly.

Last season, the Indiana men captured their second Big Ten crown in a row before going on to finish 4th at the 2023 NCAA Championships. The Hoosiers lost their top sprint breaststroker over the offseason in Van Mathias, but they still have Matheny returning for his junior campaign this year. Bey and Matheny might overlap for one season at Indiana if Matheny opts to use his fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

Bey joins sprint specialist Brandon Fleck in the Hoosiers’ growing class of 2025. By the time they arrive in Bloomington, the Big Ten will have expanded to include Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, but only the latter school supports a men’s swimming program.

